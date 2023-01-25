Joe Mazzulla Brutally Trolled An Injured Marcus Smart By Performing A Somersault

Joe Mazzulla hilariously trolled an injured Marcus Smart by performing a full somersault in front of him.

In case you haven't been following the Boston Celtics too closely, you should know that interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is quite an interesting character. He is a very talented coach, no doubt, having led the Celtics to the best record in the NBA, but he has quite a sense of humor as well.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart has been having another good season for the Celtics, but he recently went down with a scary-looking ankle injury . Fortunately, it wasn't as bad as it looked, and he is expected to return fairly soon. With Smart being out for their game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, though, Mazzulla decided to troll his guard by performing a full somersault in front of him.

Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned, and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out.



Asked Smart if this was some kind of inside joke. He said he had no idea where it came from and what it was about lol. "We need to stop giving him sugar."

That is some dark humor from Mazzula aimed at the injured Smart, who had no idea where it came from. Smart does perform backflips at times, so this might just be Mazzula's way of trolling him for being unable to do those kinds of things at the moment.

Celtics Won't Remove The Interim Tag From Joe Mazzulla's Title

Many wondered how the Celtics would perform this season, as the heartbreak of losing in the Finals to the Warriors was followed by head coach Ime Udoka being suspended for violation of team guidelines. They have clearly dealt with all of that extremely well, as they lead the way with a 35-14 record.

Mazzulla has got Jayson Tatum playing at an MVP level as well, but despite all of that, that interim tag hasn't been removed by the Celtics. Adam Himmelsbach had reported last month that the tag will remain on Mazzulla for the whole season and that he is okay with it. The way things are going, you have to think that he almost surely will get the full-time job after the season.

