Nearly 600 structures added to state's demolition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional 599 structures throughout Ohio will be demolished as part of a state revitalization program, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Friday. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program aims to remove blighted structures to...
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
Union leader sees 'tremendous opportunity' for young workers in CNY
Two significant projects planned in Central New York — building the Micron semiconductor plant and remaking Interstate 81 — are expected to require a huge workforce, and the filling of many construction jobs over the next several years. Greg Lancet, president of the Central and Northern New York...
Concerns grow over the rise of ChatGPT on college campuses
Artificial intelligence technology is shaking things up in many high school and college classrooms in New York state and across the U.S. ChatGPT is an AI bot that students can use for free with a few basic prompts. The emerging AI technology solves math problems and can write essays. The...
Live Local Act aims to address Florida's affordable housing crisis, ban rent control
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Branded as a “comprehensive statewide workforce housing strategy,” the Live Local Act proposes multiple strategies to address Florida’s longstanding struggle to provide enough attainable housing for its growing population, with many Floridians unable to afford to live in the area they work. Senator...
More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage
MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers...
Florida state lawmakers file bill to expand definition of antisemitic hate crimes
MAITLAND, Fla. — A bipartisan bill filed Thursday by five Florida state representatives aims to curb hate amid a rise in antisemitic acts statewide. The bill’s sponsors say the measure comes in response to a recent surge in propaganda flyers being distributed, swastikas and other hateful images being projected onto buildings and the harassment of people wearing religious garb.
Union president raises concerns over 'Teacher's Bill of Rights'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of educators in Central Florida are expressing concerns over Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal for a "Teacher’s Bill of Rights." The governor’s proposal, which has not yet been drafted by legislators, would require school unions to represent at least 60% of eligible employees instead of the current 50%.
