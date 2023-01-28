ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say

 4 days ago
Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Darien Police

A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said.

The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

During the investigation into the theft, police determined that one of the movers was 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport.

Darien Police then contacted Bridgeport Police to gain access to pawnshop records, which showed that Blackburn had pawned the victim's watch on the same day he allegedly stole it.

An active arrest warrant was then granted for Blackburn, which was served to him in Bridgeport Correctional Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18 by a Darien officer.

Blackburn is charged with first-degree larceny and appeared in court on Thursday, Jan. 18. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Jay Dee
7d ago

My wife's 18k gold bracelet and earrings from Tiffany were stolen by the flooring company when we did renovation at our house in Norwalk. We tried to file a report, and the very same police department discouraged us to do so, saying we didn't have proof. Unbelievable.

Louis Baldino
7d ago

Damm you had a decent job and still had that need to steal from someone.

D Wavy
6d ago

Found himself a Rolex at some rich white persons house in Darien😂 Someone dumb enough to hire him and allow him in their home.

Daily Voice

