Travelers' 5-Star Dinner Cruise in Turkey Comes with a Comical Surprise

Eating the local cuisine is a big part of traveling for many people, so it makes sense that dinner cruises are so popular. Going out on the water, having a nice meal — it makes for a really fun, relaxing evening with friends or even the perfect date night. But if you're going to book one, just remember one thing: Not all dinner cruises are created equal.



The proof of that is in this TikTok video from @allisonkuhn3 . She shared a peek at a dinner cruise in Turkey , and let's just say that the entree left a lot to be desired that night.

From the setting (or at least, what we can see of it in this video), it looks like a nice enough cruise, so consider us surprised when we found out what the main course at dinner was. Despite the fact that it was rated five stars on Trip Advisor — according to the OP, anyway — in the video, we can see the server dishing out exactly one chicken nugget to everyone at the table while they all try not to laugh.

Honestly, we love that they kept their sense of humor about the whole thing, as bizarre as it is... but mostly, we just have a lot of questions. And we're not alone; those who flocked to the comments of the video did too!

Among many references to the HBO movie The Menu , one person wrote, "the way he just plops them anywhere on the plate is sending me." LOL.

So far, she hasn't shared any additional details about the dinner cruise, but we're going to need more information ASAP. If we're taking one thing away from this video, it's this: Read reviews from multiple sources before booking an evening like this... unless you want to leave hungry!