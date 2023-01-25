Mom Recounts Her Story of Being Robbed on Vacation in Cancun

Going on vacation often means letting our guard down, but there are a lot of reasons why we shouldn't. Despite whatever false sense of security we may have by being in a touristy area, the potential for danger is always there. And more and more often, it seems that travelers are getting robbed during their trips, which isn't exactly ideal if you're far away from home (or in another country altogether).

This happened to one mom during her vacation to Cancun , and the woman, @meagerrs , took to TikTok to share her story. Despite the fact that she's staying in a 5-star all inclusive resort on a family vacation, she was still robbed — this can happen to anyone.

In the video, the woman explained that she is a regular traveler, and this is her family's second time staying at the Royalton Riviera Cancun, an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. According to her, they had just arrived and asked to switch rooms because of a swamp-like smell coming in from outside, and the resort was able to accommodate them. But during their move, someone entered their locked hotel room door with a key, broke into the safe, and took all of their money — and they didn't discover it was missing until the next morning, when they opened the safe only to find it empty.

"It's extremely unsettling and extremely disappointing to know that this happens," she said. "I know it happens, I hear about it all the time, but when it happens to you..."

It's even more worrisome to hear that this happened despite the fact that they'd taken all precautions by locking their door and using the safe, and unfortunately, commenters shared that something similar had happened to them at this very same resort.

"I'm at this resort right now, and yesterday someone stole my earbuds from our nightstand while room was being cleaned. Management couldn't care less," one person wrote.

So what do you do instead? Leave whatever valuables you have at home, and remember that employees are likely able to access the safe, too. This is so scary.