ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Mom Recounts Her Story of Being Robbed on Vacation in Cancun

By Nicole Pomarico
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqUz1_0kQnIf8Z00

Going on vacation often means letting our guard down, but there are a lot of reasons why we shouldn't. Despite whatever false sense of security we may have by being in a touristy area, the potential for danger is always there. And more and more often, it seems that travelers are getting robbed during their trips, which isn't exactly ideal if you're far away from home (or in another country altogether).

This happened to one mom during her vacation to Cancun , and the woman, @meagerrs , took to TikTok to share her story. Despite the fact that she's staying in a 5-star all inclusive resort on a family vacation, she was still robbed — this can happen to anyone.

In the video, the woman explained that she is a regular traveler, and this is her family's second time staying at the Royalton Riviera Cancun, an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. According to her, they had just arrived and asked to switch rooms because of a swamp-like smell coming in from outside, and the resort was able to accommodate them. But during their move, someone entered their locked hotel room door with a key, broke into the safe, and took all of their money — and they didn't discover it was missing until the next morning, when they opened the safe only to find it empty.

"It's extremely unsettling and extremely disappointing to know that this happens," she said. "I know it happens, I hear about it all the time, but when it happens to you..."

It's even more worrisome to hear that this happened despite the fact that they'd taken all precautions by locking their door and using the safe, and unfortunately, commenters shared that something similar had happened to them at this very same resort.

"I'm at this resort right now, and yesterday someone stole my earbuds from our nightstand while room was being cleaned. Management couldn't care less," one person wrote.

So what do you do instead? Leave whatever valuables you have at home, and remember that employees are likely able to access the safe, too. This is so scary.

Comments / 31

Eh Whatever
2d ago

You still go to Mexico in this day & age, you get what you deserve. How many warnings do people need? They're lucky it was only their money...

Reply(3)
10
Letsgobrandon
3d ago

I was told decades ago that these room safes are not safe... 🤷‍♀️I always took my valuables with me no matter where we went.

Reply
8
Trailer Park Prophet
2d ago

FYI: LVMPD reports hundreds of hotels in room thefts monthly, and the numbers are rising. So what now, don’t go to Las Vegas either?

Reply
2
Related
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
intheknow.com

Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth

A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
920
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy