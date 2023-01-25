Read full article on original website
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Beloved QC steakhouse to close soon
After 41 years in business, the beloved Tappa’s Steakhouse in west Davenport will be closing in early February. Cliff and Jan Tappa, owners of the restaurant, at 1620 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they will close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. for the last time.
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
What Gas Station Workers On I-80 Really Think About Davenport
In a community, you would hope that everyone that lives in it speaks well about the place they call home. Whether you're born and raised in the community or not, those who live, work and represent that place should speak relatively highly about it. Not in Davenport or really in...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
More Sonic Drive-Ins Could Be Coming To Eastern Iowa
Crushed ice and fast food fans in eastern Iowa, Sonic Drive-In has some news for you. Nik Bhakta, who owns more than 100 Sonic Drive-Ins, told The Gazette, that he hopes to open 10 locations in Eastern Iowa. They will be in Iowa City, Davenport, and Des Moines. If all goes to plan the first ones should open by the end of the year. Iowa City and Coralville are expected to get three or four of the 10 new locations. It's not been announced where a new one would go in Davenport.
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
Your Kid’s Favorite Blue Dog Is Coming To Eastern Iowa This Summer
We told you back in August that the blue dog that is to blame for your kids talking in an Australian accent is coming to Eastern Iowa and the Quad Cities this summer. We now know the official dates and when tickets will go on sale for Bluey’s Big Play.
Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire in Rock Island. According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported...
