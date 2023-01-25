Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
Owner James Dolan discusses possibility of selling Knicks
Appearing on Friday afternoon on WFAN Sports Radio in New York, Knicks owner James Dolan said he doesn’t intend to surrender control of the franchise anytime in the near — or distant — future, as Fred Katz of The Athletic relays. “I have no plans whatsoever to...
Nuggets gauging trade value for their former first-round pick
One report leading up to the 2022 draft indicated that the Nuggets might be open to discussing Bones Hyland in trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports hears from sources that Denver did indeed discuss Hyland last June, and have started to check his current value on the trade market. An...
Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'
Barkley shared why he chose the Tigers over other schools during Auburn's matchup vs West Virginia.
And-Ones: Western Playoff Race, Trade Market, 2023 Draft, Miller
The lack of separation in the Western Conference standings has further clouded the trade deadline outlook with February 9 less than two weeks away, writes John Hollinger of The Athletic. As Hollinger outlines, it seems safe to assume that the Nuggets and Grizzlies are contenders and the Spurs and Rockets...
There is reportedly a huge trade market for Raptors' Fred VanVleet
There’s a huge market for Fred VanVleet if the Raptors decide to trade him, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. The 28-year-old guard will be a free agent this summer if he turns down a $22.8M player option, which Pincus says many league insiders expect to happen. VanVleet...
Report: Blazers offered F Jerami Grant an extension
The Trail Blazers have offered Jerami Grant a contract extension worth $112.65M over four years, sources tell Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The veteran forward has yet to accept the offer, and it doesn’t sound like he plans to in the future. As Fischer writes, there’s no indication that Grant wants out of Portland — quite the opposite — the reasoning is financial.
Trade candidate watch: Four popular wings
Salary: $17.5M in 2022-23, $18.8M player option in ‘23-24 Trent is a legitimate 3-and-D player in a league constantly looking for players in that mold. I’ve read nothing but good things about his work ethic, and he was praised for his professionalism after being briefly demoted to a reserve role early in the season.
Suns star Devin Booker to be reevaluated in one week
Suns guard Devin Booker is still at least a little ways off from returning to action. The team announced Wednesday that he’s making progress in his recovery from a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in about one week, as Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports relays. When the...
NHL Thursday bets: Enticing slate invites plenty of plays on the ice
There's a lot to like tonight in the NHL. We have the pleasure of some of the worst defensive teams playing, and luckily for us, high-volume shooters with solid past history against their opponents greet us around every corner. Blake Coleman over 2.5 SOG (+100 FD) We bet on Blake...
NFL Conference Championship Weekend picks and preview
Championship weekend is nearly upon us, and there isn’t an impostor among this year’s final four. The AFC Championship Game is a rematch, right down to the venue, from last year. Kansas City and a gimpy – or is he – Patrick Mahomes will look to avenge last year’s come-from-ahead loss, while Joe Burrow will try to move to 4-0 against the Chiefs in his career and continue the Bengals’ run of vanquishing big-time teams and big-time quarterbacks. The NFC Championship Game pits the conference’s top two seeds; a 49ers team that hasn’t lost since October 23rd and an Eagles team that didn’t lose until November 14th and was only beaten once all season when Jalen Hurts started. Philly also boasts what is likely the league’s best roster, top to bottom, and just finished bludgeoning the Giants in a game some thought might be challenging. There is a very good chance we get two great contests this weekend, and no Super Bowl matchup would feel like a dud. Let’s get to the games.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0