Memphis, TN

rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
Hoops Rumors

There is reportedly a huge trade market for Raptors' Fred VanVleet

There’s a huge market for Fred VanVleet if the Raptors decide to trade him, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. The 28-year-old guard will be a free agent this summer if he turns down a $22.8M player option, which Pincus says many league insiders expect to happen. VanVleet...
Hoops Rumors

Report: Blazers offered F Jerami Grant an extension

The Trail Blazers have offered Jerami Grant a contract extension worth $112.65M over four years, sources tell Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The veteran forward has yet to accept the offer, and it doesn’t sound like he plans to in the future. As Fischer writes, there’s no indication that Grant wants out of Portland — quite the opposite — the reasoning is financial.
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Trade candidate watch: Four popular wings

Salary: $17.5M in 2022-23, $18.8M player option in ‘23-24 Trent is a legitimate 3-and-D player in a league constantly looking for players in that mold. I’ve read nothing but good things about his work ethic, and he was praised for his professionalism after being briefly demoted to a reserve role early in the season.
UTAH STATE
Hoops Rumors

Suns star Devin Booker to be reevaluated in one week

Suns guard Devin Booker is still at least a little ways off from returning to action. The team announced Wednesday that he’s making progress in his recovery from a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in about one week, as Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports relays. When the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

NFL Conference Championship Weekend picks and preview

Championship weekend is nearly upon us, and there isn’t an impostor among this year’s final four. The AFC Championship Game is a rematch, right down to the venue, from last year. Kansas City and a gimpy – or is he – Patrick Mahomes will look to avenge last year’s come-from-ahead loss, while Joe Burrow will try to move to 4-0 against the Chiefs in his career and continue the Bengals’ run of vanquishing big-time teams and big-time quarterbacks. The NFC Championship Game pits the conference’s top two seeds; a 49ers team that hasn’t lost since October 23rd and an Eagles team that didn’t lose until November 14th and was only beaten once all season when Jalen Hurts started. Philly also boasts what is likely the league’s best roster, top to bottom, and just finished bludgeoning the Giants in a game some thought might be challenging. There is a very good chance we get two great contests this weekend, and no Super Bowl matchup would feel like a dud. Let’s get to the games.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

