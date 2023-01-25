Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

