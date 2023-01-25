ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

WFLA

Indian Rocks Beach leaders agree on possible rental regulation during 4.5 hour meeting

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — City leaders heard two hours worth of comments from community members following an equally long work session meeting on Tuesday in which commissioners discussed possible regulations on short-term rentals within the city. Leaders discussed the finer points of a 20-page proposal originating from months of debate over how to […]
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas considers clean-energy loan program to entice affordable housing

In a bid to attract developers of affordable housing, Pinellas County could expand a program meant to encourage builders to invest in energy-saving features or ones that improve resiliency to climate change. County commissioners Jan. 19 directed staff to bring back more information on possible changes to its Property Assessed...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing

Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
amisun.com

Tree house closer to demolition

MANATEE COUNTY – Holmes Beach city leaders have won a judgment in their favor in the long-debated case of a two-story beachfront tree house constructed at the Angelinos Sea Lodge. Now, Mayor Judy Titsworth says the city can seek an order to have the structure removed. The written order...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete

The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

On the Menu: Restaurants rise at museum, Central Avenue

New restaurant concepts from a dog bar to higher-end dining experiences are popping out of the ground along St. Pete’s streets. Here’s the most recent foodie news to digest:. Dog park and bar coming to Central Avenue. Dog lovers will be able to sip on cocktails while watching...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Ulmerton Road in Largo

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
LARGO, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
BRANDON, FL
Evie M.

Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?

I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
CLEARWATER, FL

