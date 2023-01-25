Read full article on original website
Indian Rocks Beach leaders agree on possible rental regulation during 4.5 hour meeting
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — City leaders heard two hours worth of comments from community members following an equally long work session meeting on Tuesday in which commissioners discussed possible regulations on short-term rentals within the city. Leaders discussed the finer points of a 20-page proposal originating from months of debate over how to […]
Beach Beacon
Pinellas considers clean-energy loan program to entice affordable housing
In a bid to attract developers of affordable housing, Pinellas County could expand a program meant to encourage builders to invest in energy-saving features or ones that improve resiliency to climate change. County commissioners Jan. 19 directed staff to bring back more information on possible changes to its Property Assessed...
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
iontb.com
Man injured after stabbing himself near Gulf to Bay Blvd and Belcher Road in Clearwater
Crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue, along with officers from Clearwater Police Department, responded to reports of a person stabbed at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. After utilizing a Taser, officers detained one adult male in front of the Sunoco Gas Station on the northwest corner of...
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
amisun.com
Tree house closer to demolition
MANATEE COUNTY – Holmes Beach city leaders have won a judgment in their favor in the long-debated case of a two-story beachfront tree house constructed at the Angelinos Sea Lodge. Now, Mayor Judy Titsworth says the city can seek an order to have the structure removed. The written order...
stpetecatalyst.com
Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete
The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
iontb.com
Man arrested for shining laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter
Deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau arrested an Illinois man for two counts of felony Misuse of a Laser Lighting Device, after he illuminated an airborne Sheriff’s Office helicopter. According to deputies, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was...
stpetecatalyst.com
On the Menu: Restaurants rise at museum, Central Avenue
New restaurant concepts from a dog bar to higher-end dining experiences are popping out of the ground along St. Pete’s streets. Here’s the most recent foodie news to digest:. Dog park and bar coming to Central Avenue. Dog lovers will be able to sip on cocktails while watching...
I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
iontb.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Ulmerton Road in Largo
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
Pinellas County Clerk's Office offers extended hours for Passport Day event
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all those who are looking to get their first passport, and those with expired passports. The Pinellas County Clerk's office will offer extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Passport Day, Jan. 28, to help people apply for their first passport. "Many...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard exit
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?
I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
