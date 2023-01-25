Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Milk Production for December
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Milk production in Wisconsin during December 2022 totaled 2.66 billion pounds, up 1 percent from the previous December according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report. The average number of milk cows during December, at 1.27 million head, was 1,000 below...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Budget Surplus Grows Even Larger
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's record budget surplus grew even larger Wednesday as a new estimate projected state government would end this fiscal year with an eye-popping $7.1 billion in the bank. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the estimate, which was released by the Legislature's...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage
MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Releases Employment Statistics for December
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wisconsin for December 2022. In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin showed preliminary December 2022 unemployment rates decreased or stayed the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin pottery business thriving despite rising costs
MADISON, Wis. – Inflation has caused the price of staples like gas and groceries to increase. That has forced many to cut leisure activities out of their budgets completely. At Midwest Clay Projects and Studios, owner Brian Kluge said he has actually been seeing the complete opposite. “A lot...
CBS 58
'Adopt, foster': Poorly Drawn Pets campaign raising money for Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wendy Zhu doesn't claim to be a professional artist, but when it comes to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Poorly Drawn Pets Campaign, she may have missed the memo. "Maybe just a drawn pet," Zhu laughed, drawing away on her iPad. "I'm probably one of the very...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee Co-Chairs Urge Budget Surplus Caution
(Bob Hague, WRN) Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX 21 Online
Baby Item Donations Still Needed for the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower
DULUTH, Minn. — People across the Northland are feeling the effects of rising costs, especially families who are expecting or who may have just had a newborn. For five years now, Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s have partnered during the month of January to hold the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
spectrumnews1.com
How you can keep your home warm and energy costs down
GLENDALE, Wis. — Energy costs have risen for most people in Wisconsin and across the country. Between rising energy costs and cold weather on the horizon, you may be looking for additional ways to keep your home warm when the cold comes rushing in. David Meinecke is the general...
nbc15.com
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MADISON., Wis. (WMTV/KKTV) – Tax time is here again. As of Monday, Americans can start filing their income tax returns. As they do, though, tax filers may be in for what a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service expert is calling a “refund shock.”. “We had a recovery rebate credit,...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Wants to Divert Some of State's Sales Tax Revenue to Help Fund Local Communities
(AP) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Researchers Developing More Effective Way to Identify Cancer Early
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Some of the most deadly cancers are also among the hardest to detect before symptoms appear, but Wisconsin researchers used technology to develop what they believe could be a more effective and inexpensive way to identify cancer early. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
wizmnews.com
What will they do when they have to make the tough decisions?
When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.
