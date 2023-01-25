ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rib Mountain, WI

cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee Co-Chairs Urge Budget Surplus Caution

(Bob Hague, WRN) Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor's Staff, Ag Reps Meet With Farmer Mental Health In Mind

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) A Wednesday gathering in Dodgeville focuses on help for farmers facing increased stress and other challenges. Those involved with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program's Farm Well initiative meet with representatives from the Evers administration to discuss rural mental health programming. A participant in the meeting, dairy farmer...
DODGEVILLE, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

DNR: Five snowmobile fatalities reported already for 2023

MADISON (WKBT) -- Five people have died in snowmobile accidents in the month of January, the Wisconsin DNR announced Friday. Each of these accidents involved single adult operators between the ages of 42 and 68. Four out of five were men, the DNR said. “One fatality is one too many,"...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Budget Surplus Grows Even Larger

(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's record budget surplus grew even larger Wednesday as a new estimate projected state government would end this fiscal year with an eye-popping $7.1 billion in the bank. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the estimate, which was released by the Legislature's...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Releases Employment Statistics for December

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wisconsin for December 2022. In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin showed preliminary December 2022 unemployment rates decreased or stayed the...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address

MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Head of DNR Says Combating Water Pollution His Top Priority

(AP) The state Department of Natural Resources’ new secretary says combating water pollution is his top priority. Adam Payne attended his first meeting of the DNR’s policy board Wednesday. He warned that he and the agency may not make everyone happy but he promised he and his administration...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Industry Survey Shows Wisconsin Businesses Worry About Recession

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) A new industry survey shows the majority of Wisconsin businesses worry the state is headed toward a recession, but economists are less certain. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released the results of a survey of 164 employers...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Milk Production for December

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Milk production in Wisconsin during December 2022 totaled 2.66 billion pounds, up 1 percent from the previous December according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report. The average number of milk cows during December, at 1.27 million head, was 1,000 below...
WISCONSIN STATE

