Mills star Jabrae Shaw talks committing to Razorbacks as walk-on over full ride offers
Hear from Little Rock Mills football versatile star Jabrae Shaw after he commits to his home state Hogs as a walk-on defensive back over other full ride offers.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
Loved ones and church members honor 5 current and former Sylvan Hills students killed in crash
It's been a tough week for those living in the community of Sherwood. Two current and three former Sylvan Hills high school students were killed in a car crash on Sunday night. The school and community have been mourning their loss and trying to honor them in every way they can.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
ucanews.live
UCA track gains personal records at Houston meet
The UCA track team competed in Houston this weekend at the Robert Plat Invitational, breaking some personal records and making overall improvements. The indoor meet was only the third of the season. The team showed up in Houston hoping to improve from their previous two meets and also reveal what...
Police's message to parents after Russellville elementary students eat possible THC candy at school
Three Russellville School District elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating candy that possibly contained THC.
KATV
Former Great Shekinna Stricklen now coaching at Sylvan Hills
Shekinna Stricklen just ended a long playing career in the WNBA. These days, you can find the former Morrilton and Tennessee great, coaching at Sylvan Hills junior high school.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
bigfoot99.com
Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash
This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Hot Springs (Arkansas)
The steamy pools might be the most famous places to visit in Hot Springs, but there are plenty of other attractions and activities in this southern delight. There’s a reason why more than two million tourists visit every year!. Nature lovers can enjoy lush mountain scenery with activities ranging...
Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says
Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
KATV
Under influence of THC gummies, several Russellville elementary students taken to hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Russellville Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that Dwight Elementary School students ingested candy that contained THC. Police said that at 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday a school resource officer that worked at the school was made aware that some students were possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
