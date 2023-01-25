The Olayan Group Partners with Michelin-Starred Restaurateur Simon KimTo Launch New Culinary Destination at 550 Madison Avenue

One year ago, the business improvement district (BID) formerly known as the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership expanded its boundaries to encompass all of NoMad to the north, 20th Street to the south, and seven more blocks of Sixth Avenue to the west. Since expanding in January 2022, the BID—now called the Flatiron NoMad Partnership—has transformed these added blocks through its services, including sanitation, beautification, public space management, safety, marketing, and public events. By creating a cleaner, more cohesive, and more vibrant district, the nonprofit Partnership has bolstered local businesses and accelerated NoMad’s evolution as one of New York City’s top destinations.

