Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
rew-online.com
One-Year After BID Expansion, Flatiron NoMad Partnership’s Transformational Impact Felt in NoMad, on 20th Street, and on 6th Avenue
One year ago, the business improvement district (BID) formerly known as the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership expanded its boundaries to encompass all of NoMad to the north, 20th Street to the south, and seven more blocks of Sixth Avenue to the west. Since expanding in January 2022, the BID—now called the Flatiron NoMad Partnership—has transformed these added blocks through its services, including sanitation, beautification, public space management, safety, marketing, and public events. By creating a cleaner, more cohesive, and more vibrant district, the nonprofit Partnership has bolstered local businesses and accelerated NoMad’s evolution as one of New York City’s top destinations.
therealdeal.com
City pledges $20M for Brooklyn Navy Yard incubator
A biotechnology incubator is headed for the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Mayor Eric Adams announced wide-ranging development plans in his second State of the City address this week, including a $20 million pledge for the development of a 50,000-square-foot incubator. The City first reported the plans. Expected to open in the...
Why some of NYC’s hottest restaurants are ditching outdoor dining
The sheds they are a-crumblin’ — and the sooner they all do, the better. New York City’s street-based dining structures are quietly going the way of “show your vaccination card” at some of the hottest and most famous of eating establishments, a Post survey found. It’s about time! I’m not talking about the city’s overdue crackdown on dangerous or unused shanty-town shacks that’s claimed nearly 200 stinkers — including Pinky’s on East 1st Street, which had the chutzpah to sue the city over it. I mean the unheralded, entirely voluntary takedowns by owners who find that these structures are shunned and despised by customers (not to mention neighbors). Once necessary,...
Curbed
New Yorkers Never Came ‘Flooding Back.’ Why Did Rents Go Up So Much?
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. For a minute there, things looked grim for New York City landlords. The pandemic caused an exodus of such proportions that building owners were forced to cut rents to their lowest levels since the bad old days of 2011. But then a miracle happened. (Or at least one seemed to!) Not only did New York’s expats return; they came — in the eerily identical words of the real-estate industry and the credulous reporters who cover it — “flooding back.”
Three sweeping ideas proposed to replace NYC’s old Penn Station, all require moving Madison Square Garden
Architects have unveiled some sweeping ideas to replace the hot underground mess that is New York’s despised Penn Station, from recreating the old rail station to a terminal with a park on part of it. All depend on a common factor — moving Madison Square Garden elsewhere — said...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
rew-online.com
Guitar Center Opens 300th Location in Naples, Florida
Bruce Shepard of TSCG/SCG-Retail has represented Guitar Center since the 90’s with his first location for them in Long Island City. All these years later, Shepard has completed his 75th with one of the world’s top music retailers in Naples, Florida, the chain’s 300th store. Shepard operates...
fox5ny.com
Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories
NEW YORK - From a Fox News meteorologist attacked on a NYC subway train, to Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to crime, here's a look at the top viewed stories on FOX5NY.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27:. Mother of 3 sucked into plane engine was...
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food. Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
rew-online.com
Boutique office and coworking space opens in Long Island City
JLL announced today it is leading the management operations and leasing efforts for Gaseteria Works, a 23,784-square-foot, boutique flex office and coworking space located in Long Island City’s Queen Plaza neighborhood, which opened on January 23. The property management efforts have been implemented through Flex by JLL, JLL’s enterprise-grade flexible space solution.
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
pix11.com
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites
Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name …. Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. FDA drafts ‘gender-inclusive’...
iheart.com
PHOTO: New RBG Statue "Satanic Golden Medusa Demon" Says NYC Councilwoman
A new statue that pays tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is stirring up some controversy in New York City. The gold statue was recently placed in front of a courthouse alongside statues of other lawmakers like Moses and Confucius. Unlike the other statues, this one does not at all resemble the person it represents.
jerseydigs.com
Newly Renovated, Historically Charming Condos Come to Market in Coveted Hilltop, Jersey City
Sponsored by Megan Gülick / Corcoran Sawyer Smith. 91A Magnolia brings three newly renovated three- and four-bedroom condo homes to Jersey City's sought after Hilltop neighborhood. Written by Jersey Digs. Three residences have hit the market in the vibrant and coveted Hilltop community just off Journal Square in Jersey...
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
First City to Use Electricity in USA and the Impact of Its Widespread Use
Electricity was first used in the United States of America in the late 19th century. The first city to use electricity was New York City, which began using electric power in 1882 to light its streets.
News 12
Prospect Heights bakery gains national attention due to social media influencer
A Prospect Heights bakery gained national exposure this week due in part to a social media influencer. TikTok sensation Keith Lee, known for highlighting small business restaurants, chose Bakery on Bergen to visit with a "Good Morning America" crew Thursday morning. Owner Akim Vann was surprised on live television as...
