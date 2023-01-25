Indiana Police Were Called Out to Round Up a Very Peculiar Group of Animals (That Were Most Definitely NOT Bison)

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
The second richest man in Indiana
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartments
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
Careful and quick action: Westfield mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
People losing access to real-time police radio traffic in Hendricks County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — People in Hendricks County are losing access to real-time police radio traffic. Dispatchers inside the Hendricks County Communications Center direct law enforcement to where they need to go. You can listen to that radio traffic in real time. On Monday, that radio traffic will be...
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
3 Hoosier pizza meccas land on Yelp’s 100 Best ‘zas in US and Canada list
Deep dish, thin crust, fire grilled — there’s no shortage of ways to make a pizza. Yelp is praising the wonder that is pizza in 100 different ways with its 2023 list of the top places for pizza in the United States and Canada. A trio of Indiana pizza spots made the cut, including two […]
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Muncie parents arrested after 5-month-old daughter found to have broken bones, brain bleed
MUNCIE, Ind. — Parents of a 5-month-old girl were arrested on Thursday after doctors discovered the baby was suffering from two broken legs, a broken arm, 15 fractured ribs and two skull fractures that caused a brain bleed. The Muncie Police Department arrested Austin Lee Choate, 24, and Montana...
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody
UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
