Three of the four teams that advanced to the NFL's conference championship round last year made it back in 2023. Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers stand one step away from a Super Bowl appearance. But we shouldn't treat the Philadelphia Eagles like strangers to the title scene. They hoisted a Lombardi Trophy just five years ago.
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bengals’ Tyler Boyd talks overcoming ‘tough’ surroundings en route to NFL
Before a showdown with the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd catches up with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What makes Joe Burrow Joe Burrow? A: His confidence. How he prepares each week. It’s never a week that you see a flaw, or see him down, or feel like he’s off his game. He’s the same person week in, week out, and I think that’s the most important thing at that quarterback position that you have to see for guys to continue to rally. Q: He seems to love big games. A: Yes. A...
One of the great traditions of fandom is second-guessing how decisions can alter the future. In the NFL, the draft is a great source of hindsight. If we sent many of this season's rookies to other franchises, how different would the postseason look?. The selections, naturally, are a personal list...
Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
A lot of professional athletes and coaches like to pretend they don’t listen to the prognosticators in the sports media industry. Tom Brady has no trouble letting people know he’s heard some of the criticism, even when it comes from a former teammate. Former Patriots linebacker and Brady’s...
Samantha Bunten joins Spencer German for a Saturday NFL discussion on 92.3 The Fan, as the two go over Conference Championship weekend and the matchups of Bengals-Chiefs (AFC) and Eagles-49ers (NFC).
San Francisco 49ers fans had a nice troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue ahead of the NFC Championship Game. The famed landmark had a 49ers shirt draped around Rocky’s neck and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark revealed another bit. The 49ers created a fake movie poster with “Brocky” as the title and a picture of quarterback Brock Purdy.
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
The 2023 NFL draft is just three months away. It's always a fun time of year, as we get to see our favorite college football stars continue their careers on a bigger stage. This year, a number of CFB standouts are expected to go in the first round, including Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have named New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator after ex-DC Dean Pees announced his retirement. The 43-year-old Nielsen had been with the Saints since 2017. He's served as the team's defensive line coach from 2017 to 2020...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
The New York Jets announced Thursday they hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported New York has also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter. Hackett went 4-11 as the Denver Broncos head coach this season, failing to make it...
Jeff Saturday is an Indianapolis Colts legend for his 13-year playing career, but fans of the team have apparently seen more than enough of him as a head coach. Colts fan Shawn Ward started an online petition at Change.org titled, "Don't Hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." In a direct...
Some underclassmen dominate NFL draft coverage throughout the collegiate campaign all the way up to the event itself. This year, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson fall into that category. Other early entrants don't receive the same recognition throughout the process and tend to look like late risers, even though their caliber of talent deserved recognition all along.
If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
