Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs activate tight end from injured reserve ahead of AFC Championship vs. Bengals
The Chiefs officially return to full strength at the tight end position with the activation of Jody Fortson from injured reserve.
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Extension Candidates to Create Cap Space Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The 2023 edition of NFL free agency is shaping up to be a great one. The running-back pool alone could see four Pro Bowlers in the market, star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are scheduled to be available, and there should be no shortage of high-end defensive talent.
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out returning to NFL in 2023: 5 ideal landing spots
For the second time in his career, Rob Gronkowski took a year off from football. But, like many others who
49ers’ Dre Greenlaw fined for hit on Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,609 by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Dallas Cowboys
Did Broncos make last-ditch attempt at luring Jim Harbaugh?
The Denver Broncos’ coaching search appears to be in an uncertain spot, and may have led them back to a candidate that was seemingly out of the picture already. Denver7 insider Troy Renck said he believes, based on speaking to sources, that the Broncos circled back to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh even after the announcement... The post Did Broncos make last-ditch attempt at luring Jim Harbaugh? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Best and Worst NFL Landing Spots for Potential QBs Changing Teams in 2023
The NFL may be about to experience an offseason unlike anything it has ever seen. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the amount of change that may occur behind center over the next few months could leave everyone's heads spinning. The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is set to...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Skip Pro Bowl
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will miss the league's inaugural Pro Bowl Games, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "According to the source, Tagovailoa's time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists," Louis-Jacques reported. "There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health."
Bleacher Report
Impact of Conference Championship Win for Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team
The beauty of NFL conference championship weekend is the near-unending amount of storylines to cover. You want strengths and weaknesses? We have both. Under-the-radar players? You bet. Those are just two examples of dives into the matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report
Ryan Nielsen Named Falcons Defensive Coordinator After Dean Pees Retirement
The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have named New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator after ex-DC Dean Pees announced his retirement. The 43-year-old Nielsen had been with the Saints since 2017. He's served as the team's defensive line coach from 2017 to 2020...
Bleacher Report
Examining a 2023 NFL Free-Agent Running Back Market That Could Be the Best in Years
If your favorite NFL team is in the market for a new running back, the 2023 offseason could have the answer. Quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones will dominate the headlines between now and the start of free agency on March 15. However, the running back market could be historically good.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Sends Cryptic Tweet Ahead of AFC Championship
The wide receiver has been out since November with an abdomen injury.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Say QB Won't Retire, Will Return to Dolphins in 2023
Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career will continue despite speculation that he might hang up the cleats after suffering multiple head injuries during the 2022 season. Tagovailoa's parents, Galu and Diane Tagovailoa, said Wednesday during an interview at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii that the Miami Dolphins quarterback intends to return to the team in 2023 and will not retire.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Says He Took Trade from Panthers 'Personally'
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey told ESPN's Nick Wagoner he took the Carolina Panthers' trade of him last October "personally," adding that the move put "another chip on his shoulder." "Obviously, I took it personally," McCaffrey said. "When you get traded, it's one team saying we don't value...
Bleacher Report
NFL, Players Coalition Agree to Extend Partnership with 5-Year, $15M Deal
The NFL and Players Coalition will continue their partnership and work toward fighting racial and social injustice. The league announced Thursday that the two sides extended their partnership for five more years and with a $15 million grant. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the decision:. "Combatting social injustice is a...
Bleacher Report
6 Underclassman Sleepers Set to Skyrocket Up Board During 2023 NFL Draft Process
Some underclassmen dominate NFL draft coverage throughout the collegiate campaign all the way up to the event itself. This year, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson fall into that category. Other early entrants don't receive the same recognition throughout the process and tend to look like late risers, even though their caliber of talent deserved recognition all along.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Says 'Nothing' Impresses Him About Joe Burrow, Bengals Offense
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. refused to give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of the AFC Championship Game:. The Bengals enter Sunday's game with a 10-game winning streak, scoring at least 20 points in each game during this stretch. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes to lead the team to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the last round, highlighting why he's one of the league's best quarterbacks.
Bleacher Report
Colts Fans Start Online Petition to Keep Jeff Saturday from Becoming Permanent HC
Jeff Saturday is an Indianapolis Colts legend for his 13-year playing career, but fans of the team have apparently seen more than enough of him as a head coach. Colts fan Shawn Ward started an online petition at Change.org titled, "Don't Hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." In a direct...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Bleacher Report
Report: Mike LaFleur Joins Sean McVay's Rams Coaching Staff as OC After Jets Stint
Two weeks after parting ways with the New York Jets, Mike LaFleur is joining Sean McVay's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Rams. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, LaFleur will be named the Rams offensive coordinator. LaFleur wasn't exactly made the scapegoat for the Jets offensive shortcomings this season. Head...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says Kellen Moore Will Be Evaluated, Doesn't Guarantee Return
The Dallas Cowboys let go six assistant coaches Thursday, and they may not be finished. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in the process of being "evaluated" and is not guaranteed to return for the 2023 season. "I really don't want to play this game today,"...
Comments / 0