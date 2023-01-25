ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
Why are Brazil's Indigenous Yanomani being decimated by diseases, mining?

BOA VISTA, Brazil — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years.
New York Post

UN condemns Russia for forcing Ukrainian children into adoption

The United Nations condemned Russia for forcing thousands of Ukrainian children into adoption and making them Russian citizens. UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi said that Russia is violating the “fundamental principles of child protection” in wartime by giving Ukrainian children in occupied regions Russian passports and putting them up for adoption. Ukrainian officials say as many as 14,000 children have been taken to Russia, and only 125 returned. The total may be far higher, the country’s human rights commissioner said. “In the situation of war, you cannot determine if children have families or guardianship,” Grandi told BBC. “And therefore,...
GOP lawmaker says Biden should call in Trump to end Ukraine war

Rep. Troy Nehls, a vocal critic of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, said Thursday that President Joe Biden should call in his predecessor to end the conflict with Russia. "Joe Biden, you need to call Donald Trump. Donald Trump will call Vladimir Putin and end this war," Nehls, R-Texas, said on Fox News. "We must stop this war, and Donald Trump can do it."
RadarOnline

GOP Senator Claims Hunter Biden 2014 Email Contains 'Suspicious' Intelligence About Ukraine

A Republican senator claimed that an email from Hunter Biden sent in 2014 contained "suspicious" intelligence information regarding Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin alleged that the email appeared to have information from a classified document, an interesting claim considering top secret documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home — after the controversial discovery of classified documents at ex-president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida. Senator Johnson claimed that the email's contents resembled briefing documents given to senators prior to foreign affairs trips. "It reads like one of those scene-setters — highly detailed information in terms...
TheDailyBeast

Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia

The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
