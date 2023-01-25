Read full article on original website
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Breaking Defense
Spurred by Russia, Germany rolls out 3-year plan to fully equip all armed forces personnel
IAV 2022 — Germany is embarking on a rapidly accelerated procurement process to equip “each and every” solider from its armed forces with personnel equipment like protective gear, night vision goggles, and rucksacks inside the next three years, according to a German defense official. The process could...
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, retired General Philip Breedlove responds to the White House’s plan to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2023.
Germany Health Minister: 'No Reason To Doubt' Cannabis Will Be Legalized In 2023
Germany's plans to enact cannabis policy reform have been saddled with delays. But according to ICBC, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said he is "certain" that the European Union (EU) will approve recreational cannabis legalization in the country by the end of March. "A formal introduction of the legalization...
Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war
India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
Why are Brazil's Indigenous Yanomani being decimated by diseases, mining?
BOA VISTA, Brazil — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years.
New York Post
UN condemns Russia for forcing Ukrainian children into adoption
The United Nations condemned Russia for forcing thousands of Ukrainian children into adoption and making them Russian citizens. UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi said that Russia is violating the “fundamental principles of child protection” in wartime by giving Ukrainian children in occupied regions Russian passports and putting them up for adoption. Ukrainian officials say as many as 14,000 children have been taken to Russia, and only 125 returned. The total may be far higher, the country’s human rights commissioner said. “In the situation of war, you cannot determine if children have families or guardianship,” Grandi told BBC. “And therefore,...
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
Washington Examiner
Biden administration claims new border program led to 97% drop in illegal migration
The Department of Homeland Security expects to see the lowest number of illegal immigrants arrested at the U.S.-Mexico boundary in January versus any month over the past two years, a remarkable turnaround just as House Republicans are eyeing impeachment for President Joe Biden's top border official. The number of immigrants...
GOP lawmaker says Biden should call in Trump to end Ukraine war
Rep. Troy Nehls, a vocal critic of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, said Thursday that President Joe Biden should call in his predecessor to end the conflict with Russia. "Joe Biden, you need to call Donald Trump. Donald Trump will call Vladimir Putin and end this war," Nehls, R-Texas, said on Fox News. "We must stop this war, and Donald Trump can do it."
War with Russia rages as Ukraine’s government confronts an old enemy: Corruption
KHARKIV, Ukraine — A cellphone video shared widely on social media shows a woman jumping up and down as she unwraps a gift. Inside the box is a red piece of paper, which she waves at the camera in excitement. “It’s a permit for Rynok Square for my Mercedes,” she exclaims. “The best present.”
GOP Senator Claims Hunter Biden 2014 Email Contains 'Suspicious' Intelligence About Ukraine
A Republican senator claimed that an email from Hunter Biden sent in 2014 contained "suspicious" intelligence information regarding Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin alleged that the email appeared to have information from a classified document, an interesting claim considering top secret documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home — after the controversial discovery of classified documents at ex-president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida. Senator Johnson claimed that the email's contents resembled briefing documents given to senators prior to foreign affairs trips. "It reads like one of those scene-setters — highly detailed information in terms...
What the West's plan to send tanks to Ukraine means for the war against Russia
The long-awaited decision by the U.S. and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in the war, but it may not move the country any closer to a decisive victory against Russia or its Western allies closer to healing their divisions, military analysts warned.
Senators vent frustration after top intel official refuses to brief on Biden and Trump classified docs
WASHINGTON — Senators in both parties voiced frustration after they left a closed-door briefing Wednesday with National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, who declined to show them copies of the classified documents discovered at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Joe Biden’s office and Delaware home. Haines also refused...
Ukraine needs a 'big bang' to change dynamic in war with Russia: Fmr. ambassador
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul discusses what’s next for Ukraine in its war with Russia following the promise of tanks from the U.S. and Germany.Jan. 26, 2023.
Enraged Ex-Lover Tipped Off FBI to Top Official Accused of Helping Russia
The angry ex-lover of the FBI’s former New York counterintelligence chief claims she tipped the feds off to some of his misdeeds before his arrest last week. Charles McGonigal, who was part of the FBI probe of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties, has been charged with money laundering, lying to the FBI, and taking money to help a sanctioned Russian oligarch, among others. In an interview with Insider, Allison Guerriero said she dated McGonigal for a year, unaware he was married. He spent far more lavishly than an FBI salary would typically allow, she recalled, and she once found a bag of cash in his apartment. But after their fling ended, he revealed he was married and had no plans to leave his wife. She said she was so angry that, after a bout of drinking, she emailed his boss to disclose the affair as well as extensive dealings she’d noticed McGonigal had in Albania. It’s unclear what came of the email but the feds turned up on her doorstep three years later to ask her about McGonigal and some of her allegations regarding Albania appeared in last week’s indictment. Read it at Insider
