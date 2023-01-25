Three Generations of Burger Boys Give The City of Camden American All-Stars Since 1981

This week, the McDonald’s All American roster was announced for the senior class of 2023. Out of all the outstanding talents that were named to participate, it was DJ Wagner who made history during event.

For the Wagner family, the basketball royalty is now more prominent than ever as they are the first family to have three generations of McDonald’s All Americans. The impressive fact about this accomplishment? They all have been able to do this while giving the city of Camden a star each decade.

It had all started with Milt Wagner, who was awarded the honor in 1981. Wagner would then have a solid career at Louisville, where he would finish top 10 all-time in points and assists in school history. After playing with Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, Wagner now resides as the director of player development at Louisville and a basketball legend in New Jersey history.

Dajuan Wagner was responsible for helping high school basketball reach new heights in terms of attention and media sightings. Once scoring 100 points in a singular game, Wagner was labeled as a pro by his junior year. As the all-time leader in points in New Jersey, Wagner holds a special place in the state’s history as he was not able to showcase his true potential after getting drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Memphis. Wagner’s impact will continue to live on as DJ gets ready to head to Kentucky.

Wagner, a top five prospect according to ESPN, has led Camden into one of the high school basketball powerhouses in the entirety of the country, just like his father and grandfather. Hopefully, DJ will continue to fulfill his family’s legacy and create a legend within himself.



