Know Labs (NYSE:KNW) announced that it named Ron Erickson as CEO as the company makes a handful of changes at the top. The Seattle-based non-invasive glucose monitor maker’s board unanimously named Erickson, its founder and chair, as CEO. Former CEO Phil Bosua stepped down as an executive officer of the company and board member. Know Labs said Bosua will become a technology advisor and consultant to the company, effective immediately.

1 DAY AGO