massdevice.com
FDA approves Abbott’s spinal cord stimulation system for diabetic peripheral neuropathy
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the FDA approved its spinal cord stimulation system for treating painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Proclaim XR SCS system offers relief to patients with DPN, a debilitating complication of diabetes. These patients need alternatives to traditional treatment approaches like oral medication. Users of Proclaim XR can also use Abbott’s NeuroSphere virtual clinic.
massdevice.com
Glucose monitor maker Know Labs names new CEO, makes other executive changes
Know Labs (NYSE:KNW) announced that it named Ron Erickson as CEO as the company makes a handful of changes at the top. The Seattle-based non-invasive glucose monitor maker’s board unanimously named Erickson, its founder and chair, as CEO. Former CEO Phil Bosua stepped down as an executive officer of the company and board member. Know Labs said Bosua will become a technology advisor and consultant to the company, effective immediately.
massdevice.com
Orthofix launches Mariner deformity pedicle screw system
Orthofix Medical (Nasdaq:OFIX) announced that it initiated the full commercial launch of its Mariner deformity pedicle screw. Lewisville, Texas-based Orthofix also announced the first patient cases with Mariner. It marks the first product launched since the merger between Orthifix and SeaSpine earlier this month. SeaSpine developed the Mariner screw system.
massdevice.com
Nemaura Medical garners U.S.-based purchase order for glucose sensors
Nemaura Medical (Nasdaq:NMRD) announced that it received a purchase order for 5,000 proBEAT glucose sensor subscriptions. HealthFleet, a U.S.-based telehealth provider, made the purchase order. It consists of 75,000 proBEAT glucose sensors over an initial five-month period. Nemaura values the deal at $500,000 in revenue, while HealthFleet possesses the option to increase volumes based on customer response.
massdevice.com
BCI developer Precision Neuroscience raises $41M Series B
Brain-computer interface (BCI) maker Precision Neuroscience announced today that it closed a $41 million Series B funding round. Bloomberg first reported that the company intended to announce the financing before Precision Neuroscience confirmed it in a LinkedIn post. Forepont Capital Partners led the financing round. According to Bloomberg, it adds to a previous fundraising totaling $12 million.
massdevice.com
ResMed revenue up 16% as it boosts production amid CPAP shortages
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) reported Street-beating Q2 results as it boosted production to meet the demand created by Philips’ massive respiratory device recall. The San Diego–based maker of CPAPs and other respiratory devices earned $224.9 million, or $1.53 per share, off nearly $1.034 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. The results — posted yesterday evening — represented a bottom-line gain of 11% and a top-line gain of 16%.
