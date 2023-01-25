Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Kansas City restaurants that closed in 2022
The Kansas City restaurant industry continues to face headwinds as staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation have taken their toll.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” through his telescope and iPhone.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
Christmas Con brings Hallmark movie stars to Kansas City this summer
Christmas Con will provide fans of Hallmark Channel holiday movies a chance to get up close with stars at the Overland Park Convention Center.
Strang Reserve event space opens in Overland Park
The space accommodates 280 guest with in-house catering from the Chef Collective.
KMBC.com
KC-area social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers found success keeping it real as a 'Crazy Busy Mama"
KEARNEY, Mo. — She's a local mother of four with millions of followers on social media. Most know her as "Crazy Busy Mama." Lori Conway is her name — she's an influencer from Kearney, Missouri. "I'm just a crazy busy mama like every other mom out there in...
Kansas City's 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
Kansas City is entering the new year with big stomachs and even bigger award nominations.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City Community Kitchen closes due to COVID exposure
Meal service is suspended for Friday and Food Rescue Operations are suspended for Saturday of this week after kitchen staff were exposed to COVID. NourishKC will close the dining room at Kansas City Community Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 27, located at 750 Paseo Blvd., due to a positive COVID test among staff.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
Kansas City’s South Loop Link rejected for $60M federal grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a bid for a $60 million grant supporting Kansas City’s effort to build a park atop Downtown’s South Loop.
KMBC.com
It's the calm before the AFC Championship storm at Kansas City hotels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express, it's the calm before the AFC Championship storm. “ It's cool. Then really exciting as well,” Pamela Hayward said. The excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs' big game started early last Sunday afternoon for Hayward, a...
kansascitymag.com
Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?
You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
Four former Kansas City mayors share vision for city’s future
Four former Kansas City mayors reflected on their time in office and what still needs to be done Thursday. Those mayors served Kansas City from 1991 to 2019.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City, Kansas is a city with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
