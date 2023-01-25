PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO