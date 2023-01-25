Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Poconos Park
265 Tom Ridge Drive, Bushkill, PA, United States, Pennsylvania. Also appearing: The Marshall Tucker Band, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, The Jess Zimmerman Band, and Seth Enslow, with more to be announced!. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 27!. Sign up at LostHighwayShow.com for Thursday's Presale!. BUSHKILL, Pa. (Lehman Township,...
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum
Nino Cambria on January 26, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a Pennsylvania school district violated parents’ rights by refusing to allow their children to opt out of a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program. A conservative legal group, America First Legal (AFL), filed the lawsuit against West Shore School District near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the parents. Parents claim they were repeatedly denied an exemption from the curriculum because of conflicts with their Christian beliefs. In one case cited in the lawsuit, a parent gave the elementary school principal written notice stating that the curriculum conflicted The post Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum appeared first on Shore News Network.
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem
A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours. The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
How to Visit Camelback’s Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark For the Day
Camelback Resort is a top family-friendly resort in the Poconos and one of the best indoor waterpark hotels in the area. However, sometimes it’s fun to visit an indoor waterpark for the day. Thankfully, Camelback started offering day passes to its indoor waterpark, Aquatopia. Learn more about how to visit Aquatopia indoor waterpark for the day and the things you’ll need to know before you go below!
Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch
Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
No injuries in Mahanoy crash
MAHANOY CITY – No one was hurt when a sedan struck two parked cars on Railroad Street here early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Mahanoy City Police said a Chevrolet Malibu, headed west on Railroad Street, struck a...
