Elle

Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'

After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Elle

Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show

Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Elle

Set The White Lotus Season 3 In Michael Imperioli's Apartment, Cowards

Somebody call Mike White, and tell him to reschedule his flight to Kyoto. We can all agree an upcoming season of HBO hit The White Lotus belongs in Asia. But while we’re still in the location scouting stage, might I suggest the showrunner hunt a little closer to home? I assure you, season 3—or, hey, a spin-off?—belongs in actor Michael Imperioli’s apartment.
Elle

Salma Hayek Steps Out In A See-Through Fishnet Dress Embellished With Flowers

Salma Hayek embraced the sexy theme while attending the Miami premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actress arrived on the black carpet last night in a completely see-through black fishnet dress, which revealed her black bra and panties underneath. The long-sleeved piece was embellished with flower and fruit plant appliqués in whites, yellows, reds, and greens.
MIAMI, FL
Elle

How TikTok Remade the Runway

Thom Browne swears he doesn’t plan on going viral when putting together his fashion shows; he doesn’t even think about how they might play on the internet. Instead, he crafts his shows—which, really, are much more like pieces of theater—to tell a story to those attending in real life. “For me, it’s more interesting that you get this more intimate experience in regard to what the collection is saying, or what I want to say through the collection,” Browne says.
Elle

Kim Kardashian’s Children North And Saint West Land First Film Roles

While the 'nepo babies' debate continues to rage on both in Hollywood and beyond, the celebrity world is split down the middle between those who are choosing to make a statement (via Bieber-style T-shirt, Twitter or otherwise) and those who are quietly carrying on. In the latter camp is the...
Elle

Kering And Gucci Announces Sabato De Sarno As Creative Director Of Gucci

A mere two months since Alessandro Michele left his six-year reign as Gucci's Creative Director, Kering and Gucci have revealed his replacement. In a statement released January 28 the global Luxury group and Fashion House announced Sabato De Sarno as Gucci's new Creative Director, with his runway debut set to be Milan Women's Fashion Week in September 2023.
Elle

ELLE Escapes: Tokyo

Architect Toshiko Mori once said that Tokyo “demonstrates that ‘city’ is a verb and not a noun.” Indeed, the Japanese capital’s clish-clash mix of traditionalism, modernity, restraint, and creativity make it an intoxicating place to visit any time of year. Tokyo also holds a few honors: it is the city with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, the busiest pedestrian intersection (the Shibuya crossing as seen in Lost in Translation), and the most crowded, often chaotic train station (Shinjuku Station).
Elle

A Complete Timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship

At every step of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's on-again, off-again four-year relationship, the two have kept fans guessing. Are they dating? Could they be secretly married? Will he propose during the Super Bowl halftime show?. After yet another break in late 2021, the pair got back together and announced...
Elle

Priyanka Chopra Gets 'The Rachel' Haircut Complete With Honey Blonde Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her long, flowing dark tresses, but just debuted a new short and choppy style we'd know anywhere. The iconic 'The Rachel' haircut, named after Rachel Green from Friends, has been popping up over the last few years (to be expected with all the 90s and 00s comebacks). But as shaggy wolf cuts and choppy bobs began to dominate in late 2022, with no signs of slowing down in 2023, expect to see a lot more of it.
Elle

A Complete Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

Elvis star Austin Butler was first romantically linked to Kaia Gerber in late 2021, but they've gotten a lot of attention lately as Butler's award wining performance in the rock star's biopic has increased his visibility. Part of people's interest is the couple's previous amours. Gerber dated Euphoria star Jacob...
Elle

This Pandora Firefly Charm Is Taking TikTok By Storm

We love a TikTok viral video or trending product. Whether it's a new sleep hack or a powder foundation that folks are losing their minds over, we wanna be the first to know what's making waves on the interwebs. And the most recent It-piece blowing up on TikTok is no different, with jewellery fans sharing their love for a certain Pandora charm.

