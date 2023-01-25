Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
Related
Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Elle
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Elle
Watch Rihanna’s New Teaser For Her Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance
On February 12, Rihanna will be performing live for he first time in years as the headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona. Fans are already at a fever pitch of excitement, but the musical artist is getting them even more hyped for her performance with a new teaser.
Elle
Set The White Lotus Season 3 In Michael Imperioli's Apartment, Cowards
Somebody call Mike White, and tell him to reschedule his flight to Kyoto. We can all agree an upcoming season of HBO hit The White Lotus belongs in Asia. But while we’re still in the location scouting stage, might I suggest the showrunner hunt a little closer to home? I assure you, season 3—or, hey, a spin-off?—belongs in actor Michael Imperioli’s apartment.
Elle
Salma Hayek Steps Out In A See-Through Fishnet Dress Embellished With Flowers
Salma Hayek embraced the sexy theme while attending the Miami premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actress arrived on the black carpet last night in a completely see-through black fishnet dress, which revealed her black bra and panties underneath. The long-sleeved piece was embellished with flower and fruit plant appliqués in whites, yellows, reds, and greens.
Elle
How TikTok Remade the Runway
Thom Browne swears he doesn’t plan on going viral when putting together his fashion shows; he doesn’t even think about how they might play on the internet. Instead, he crafts his shows—which, really, are much more like pieces of theater—to tell a story to those attending in real life. “For me, it’s more interesting that you get this more intimate experience in regard to what the collection is saying, or what I want to say through the collection,” Browne says.
Elle
Kim Kardashian’s Children North And Saint West Land First Film Roles
While the 'nepo babies' debate continues to rage on both in Hollywood and beyond, the celebrity world is split down the middle between those who are choosing to make a statement (via Bieber-style T-shirt, Twitter or otherwise) and those who are quietly carrying on. In the latter camp is the...
Elle
Kering And Gucci Announces Sabato De Sarno As Creative Director Of Gucci
A mere two months since Alessandro Michele left his six-year reign as Gucci's Creative Director, Kering and Gucci have revealed his replacement. In a statement released January 28 the global Luxury group and Fashion House announced Sabato De Sarno as Gucci's new Creative Director, with his runway debut set to be Milan Women's Fashion Week in September 2023.
Elle
ELLE Escapes: Tokyo
Architect Toshiko Mori once said that Tokyo “demonstrates that ‘city’ is a verb and not a noun.” Indeed, the Japanese capital’s clish-clash mix of traditionalism, modernity, restraint, and creativity make it an intoxicating place to visit any time of year. Tokyo also holds a few honors: it is the city with the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, the busiest pedestrian intersection (the Shibuya crossing as seen in Lost in Translation), and the most crowded, often chaotic train station (Shinjuku Station).
Elle
A Complete Timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship
At every step of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's on-again, off-again four-year relationship, the two have kept fans guessing. Are they dating? Could they be secretly married? Will he propose during the Super Bowl halftime show?. After yet another break in late 2021, the pair got back together and announced...
Elle
Priyanka Chopra Gets 'The Rachel' Haircut Complete With Honey Blonde Highlights
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her long, flowing dark tresses, but just debuted a new short and choppy style we'd know anywhere. The iconic 'The Rachel' haircut, named after Rachel Green from Friends, has been popping up over the last few years (to be expected with all the 90s and 00s comebacks). But as shaggy wolf cuts and choppy bobs began to dominate in late 2022, with no signs of slowing down in 2023, expect to see a lot more of it.
Elle
Rihanna Is Selling Savage X Fenty Merch for Her Super Bowl Performance
Football, schmutball. Who cares about guys tackling each other when there’s an actual living legend preparing to take the stage? Okay, a lot of people, but that’s not the point. In case you haven’t heard, Rihanna is headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, which is slated...
Elle
Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play Knowing Me, Knowing You About Their 'Babylon' Co-Stars
When Margot Robbie and Diego Calva weren’t snorting Vitamin B powder, engaging in explosive screaming matches, and dancing at the wildest parties we’ve ever seen on screen on the set of their new film Babylon, it's refreshing to hear the actors were tucking into handfuls of Peanut Butter M&M’s.
Elle
A Complete Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship
Elvis star Austin Butler was first romantically linked to Kaia Gerber in late 2021, but they've gotten a lot of attention lately as Butler's award wining performance in the rock star's biopic has increased his visibility. Part of people's interest is the couple's previous amours. Gerber dated Euphoria star Jacob...
Elle
This Pandora Firefly Charm Is Taking TikTok By Storm
We love a TikTok viral video or trending product. Whether it's a new sleep hack or a powder foundation that folks are losing their minds over, we wanna be the first to know what's making waves on the interwebs. And the most recent It-piece blowing up on TikTok is no different, with jewellery fans sharing their love for a certain Pandora charm.
Comments / 0