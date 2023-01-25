Georgia at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (16-3, 6-1) Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs lost 85-82 to Vanderbilt Saturday, losing outright as 4-point home favorites. Georgia is currently on a 2-game losing skid and has gone 2-3 against SEC opponents in its last 5 games.

The Volunteers cruised to a 77-56 win over LSU on Saturday to cover as 11-point favorites on the road. Tennessee is on a 2-game win streak and has won 8 of its last 10 games.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Georgia at Tennessee odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Georgia +775 (bet $100 to win $775) | Tennessee -1700 (bet $1,700 to win $100)

: Georgia +775 (bet $100 to win $775) | Tennessee -1700 (bet $1,700 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Georgia +16.5 (-105) | Tennessee -16.5 (-115)

: Georgia +16.5 (-105) | Tennessee -16.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Georgia at Tennessee picks and predictions

Prediction

Tennessee 72, Georgia 53

AVOID.

Even with Tennessee (-1700) expected to win easily, taking it straight up at the current odds isn’t worth a wager.

The Volunteers look like one of the best teams in the nation right now, so TENNESSEE -16.5 (-115) is the lean. It’s a massive spread to cover, but the Volunteers are 8-2 ATS when favored by 10 or more points.

Tennessee is also 5-2 ATS in its last 7 home games against a team with a losing road record and the home team is 5-2 ATS in the last 7 meetings between these teams.

Both of these teams are stingy defensive squads, making UNDER 134.5 (-105) an enticing wager in this SEC matchup. The Volunteers allow the 2nd-fewest points per game (54.4) in the nation, while the Bulldogs surrender a modest 66.1 points per game.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News