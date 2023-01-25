Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Georgia men’s basketball looks to snap losing skid against South Carolina
The Georgia Bulldogs have endured their longest losing streak of the season with three straight losses over the past 11 days. If the Bulldogs are going to stop that skid from reaching four games, they’ll have to get the upper hand on a team they haven’t beaten in seven years.
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester
Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
GoVols247 staff picks: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee
No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes’ former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as part of...
Where Tennessee's signees are ranked in final Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's Class of 2023 signees are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' final rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class for the final time on Thursday, and a number of the Vols' newest additions made the list. Ten of Tennessee's...
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 4 Vols host No. 10 Texas
No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes’ former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as part of...
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
How to watch: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee
No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes' former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the...
Hoops game notes: No. 24 Clemson at Florida State
No. 24 Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC) travels to Florida State (7-14, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. to play the 'Noles at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH.
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn
UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviews with Ravens
On Friday, it was reported that Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is set for an interview with an NFL team next week. One day later, it has been reported he has already interviewed for a different opportunity in the pros. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Monken interviewed...
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Harbor's visit to Oregon & Rashada's to TCU, Clemson & Colorado host elite recruits
On the latest episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we start with five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and preview the Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll's official visit to Oregon. The Ducks have 247Sports No. 10 class and are also working to add Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra Top247 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant as well. Top247 quarterback...
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols' matchup with No. 10 Texas
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview the fourth-ranked Vols' matchup on Saturday against No. 10 Texas. Here's everything Barnes had to say about welcoming his former school and long-time assistant to Knoxville. If it’s still weird to see Texas on the...
Fast-rising, in-state TE expects Vols to be at 'top of my list' after offer
An in-state tight end who has piled up more than a dozen offers over the past few weeks says he expects to give Tennessee strong consideration after adding an offer from the Vols on Monday.
Tim Banks calls for promising defender to ‘drive the bus’ in second year with Vols
Tennessee's defense needs some second-year players to step into bigger roles this offseason, and DC Tim Banks wants one in particular to start driving the bus.
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
