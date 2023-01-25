ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester

Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
GoVols247 staff picks: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes’ former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as part of...
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 4 Vols host No. 10 Texas

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes’ former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as part of...
How to watch: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes' former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the...
Hoops game notes: No. 24 Clemson at Florida State

No. 24 Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC) travels to Florida State (7-14, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. to play the 'Noles at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH.
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn

UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
