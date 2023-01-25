Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Republicans Put Biden on Notice Over Debt Ceiling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two dozen U.S. Senate Republicans warned Democratic President Joe Biden on Friday that they would not support increasing the federal debt ceiling without at least an equal amount of spending cuts to government programs or structural reform. In a Jan. 27 letter, lawmakers supported legislation to require...
US News and World Report
26 Million Borrowers Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Debt Cancellation Plan
Twenty-six million borrowers either applied for the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation plan or had already provided sufficient information to the Education Department to be deemed eligible in the four-week span that the application was available, according to data released by the White House on Friday. [. READ:
US News and World Report
U.S. EPA Administrator Contemplating Stepping Down -Sources
(Reuters) -U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is considering stepping down, according to four sources familiar with the matter. Regan has been thinking seriously about departing and has been exploring options outside the Biden administration but has not made any decisions, one source said. "No plans imminently, but I...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Engadget
DOJ says it disrupted a major global ransomware group
The US Department of Justice has spent months infiltrating and disrupting the Hive ransomware group, the agency announced on Thursday. The DOJ says Hive has targeted over 1,500 victims in more than 80 countries, extorting hundreds of millions of dollars in ransom payments. Working with German and Netherlands law enforcement,...
US News and World Report
Iranian-Backed Murder-for-Hire Group Behind Brooklyn Assassination Attempt
The Department of Justice on Friday unveiled stunning details into an Iran-backed attempt to assassinate an American journalist at her Brooklyn home last year – the latest in what officials warn is an “alarming” rise in plots orchestrated by nation states targeting people inside the U.S. [
BBC
Supreme Court collegium: The growing row over picking judges in India
For long judges in India's top courts have been selected by their colleagues through a mechanism called the collegium system. Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the president after consultation with fellow judges. (The law minister puts up the justices' recommendations to the prime minister, who advises the president to appoint them.)
US News and World Report
Russia Says Tank Promises Show Direct and Growing Western Involvement in Ukraine
(Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine as evidence of direct and growing U.S. and European involvement in the conflict. The Kremlin was reacting for the first time to announcements by the United States and Germany on Wednesday that they would arm Ukraine with dozens of battle tanks in its fight against Russia.
EU court backs move to prise open bloc's decision making
LONDON (Reuters) - European Union member states must grant public access to documents circulated in their working groups for adopting laws, an EU court ruled on Wednesday, as efforts to prise open the bloc’s legislative machine make further progress.
US News and World Report
US Charges 3 in Plot to Kill Iranian-American Author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses there, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of...
US News and World Report
‘Where Are Your Cards?’ Democrats Ask GOP as Debt Ceiling Divisions Harden
Tensions have only risen in Congress since the U.S. hit the debt ceiling last week, kickstarting a number of “extraordinary measures” from the Treasury Department to pay the government’s bills until early summer. But as economists warn of the catastrophic damage that could be brought about by even approaching a default, a consensus among lawmakers and the White House still appears sorely out of reach.
US News and World Report
Tesla Chair Testifies She Would Have Quit if Musk Had Lied in 2018 Tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
US News and World Report
U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
US News and World Report
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister to Meet New U.S. Envoy Early Next Week - RIA
(Reuters) - Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov will hold a meeting with Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow, early next week, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday. Tracy arrived in Moscow earlier this week. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the new...
BOJ policymakers divided on wage, inflation outlook, Jan meeting summary shows
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on prospects for achieving their 2% inflation target with some warning that it could take time for wages to rise sustainably, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting showed on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Republicans Reelect Trump-Backed McDaniel as Party Chairperson
DANA POINT, Calif. (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. McDaniel beat challenger Harmeet Dhillon by 111 votes to 51 for another...
US News and World Report
U.N. Refugee Chief: Russia Violating Principles of Child Protection in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia is violating the "fundamental principles of child protection" in wartime by giving Ukrainian children Russian passports and putting them up for adoption, the U.N.'s refugee agency (UNHCR) chief told Reuters in an interview. Speaking at the UNHCR offices in Kyiv following a six-day tour of Ukraine, Filippo...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Spending Ends 2022 on Weaker Footing; Inflation Slowing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023, while inflation continued to subside, which could give the Federal Reserve room to further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes next week. The...
US News and World Report
China, U.S. Spar at WTO Meeting Over Disputes
GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
