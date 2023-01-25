Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
KIMT
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases
WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Gov. Walz proposes $3.3B for infrastructure across Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package Thursday that would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. “The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment...
hot967.fm
Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz signs unemployment extension for Northshore miners
In a ceremony in St. Paul on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz signed into law an extension of unemployment benefits for laid off miners. As we’ve reported, Cleveland-Cliffs idled Northshore Mining last May. Over 400 people were laid off. Most of their unemployment had run out by November. State law...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
lakesarearadio.net
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023
Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
mprnews.org
You asked, we answered: What would the ‘PRO Act’ really change?
The Minnesota Senate is set to debate a proposal Friday to enshrine in state law the right to abortion and other reproductive care options, teeing the bill up for the governor’s signature. If approved and signed, the bill would ensure that Minnesotans have a legal guarantee to an abortion....
northernnewsnow.com
Governor Walz to sign bill providing unemployment benefits for mine workers
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz will sign into law a bill extending unemployment benefits to mine workers. The bill, authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, offers an additional 26 weeks of benefits for more than 400 workers who were laid off due to the idling of Cliffs’ facilities in Silver Bay and Babbitt.
Southern Minnesota News
Walz proposes tax credit checks for 2.5M Minnesota families
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of Minnesota families would get checks of up to $2,600 under a budget plan by Gov. Tim Walz. The direct payments, which come from the state’s $17.6 billion surplus, are the centerpiece of an overall $65 billion budget he unveiled Tuesday. The payments would be $2,000 for families with incomes below $150,000, and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000.
House votes for unemployment benefits.
Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
MN attorney general asks to delay merger between Sanford, Fairview health systems
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and some of them are criticizing the move. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking that the two health systems delay the merger. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison...
fox9.com
Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
Right to Life targets lawmakers — literally — with gonzo journalist tactics
A Minnesota anti-abortion group posted a video of pro-abortion rights lawmakers with a bullseye on the screen — as if putting them in a rifle’s crosshairs — before confronting them at the state Capitol. The post Right to Life targets lawmakers — literally — with gonzo journalist tactics appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota should resist pressure from North Dakota coal lobby to weaken climate legislation
Innovation breeds resistance, and as Minnesota’s Legislature works to set our state on a new ambitious course towards 100% clean energy our neighbors in North Dakota are doing their best to muddy the waters. The so-called “Coalition for a Secure Energy Future” has jumped into action with the start...
hot967.fm
Walz Unveils Bonding Bill Later Today
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils his bonding recommendations for state public works projects later this morning (11am) but lawmakers are already arguing over the number. Lead Senate Democrat Sandy Pappas says, do the 1.5-billion-dollar package that didn’t pass last year, then a second bill looking at the governor’s recommendations — but pay for with the budget surplus, rather than borrowing. Lead Senate Republican Karin (CAR-in) Housley says she hopes Democrats will work with Republicans instead of “just pushing through a cash bill”.
