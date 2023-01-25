ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KIMT

"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Minnesota Reformer

Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs.  Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Governor Walz signs unemployment extension for Northshore miners

In a ceremony in St. Paul on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz signed into law an extension of unemployment benefits for laid off miners. As we’ve reported, Cleveland-Cliffs idled Northshore Mining last May. Over 400 people were laid off. Most of their unemployment had run out by November. State law...
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

You asked, we answered: What would the ‘PRO Act’ really change?

The Minnesota Senate is set to debate a proposal Friday to enshrine in state law the right to abortion and other reproductive care options, teeing the bill up for the governor’s signature. If approved and signed, the bill would ensure that Minnesotans have a legal guarantee to an abortion....
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Governor Walz to sign bill providing unemployment benefits for mine workers

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz will sign into law a bill extending unemployment benefits to mine workers. The bill, authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, offers an additional 26 weeks of benefits for more than 400 workers who were laid off due to the idling of Cliffs’ facilities in Silver Bay and Babbitt.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Walz proposes tax credit checks for 2.5M Minnesota families

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of Minnesota families would get checks of up to $2,600 under a budget plan by Gov. Tim Walz. The direct payments, which come from the state’s $17.6 billion surplus, are the centerpiece of an overall $65 billion budget he unveiled Tuesday. The payments would be $2,000 for families with incomes below $150,000, and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
A. U. IGNATIUS

House votes for unemployment benefits.

Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Walz Unveils Bonding Bill Later Today

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils his bonding recommendations for state public works projects later this morning (11am) but lawmakers are already arguing over the number. Lead Senate Democrat Sandy Pappas says, do the 1.5-billion-dollar package that didn’t pass last year, then a second bill looking at the governor’s recommendations — but pay for with the budget surplus, rather than borrowing. Lead Senate Republican Karin (CAR-in) Housley says she hopes Democrats will work with Republicans instead of “just pushing through a cash bill”.
Minnesota State

