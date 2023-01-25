Read full article on original website
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Ladies Club holds January meeting
Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 185 members of The Lake Gaston Ladies Club joined together for their monthly luncheon meeting at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va. Vice President Valerie Ruch opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Peter Holloway of Lakeland Cultural...
cbs17
School bus driver wins $150K lottery prize, plans to pay off house in Warren County
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County school bus driver is celebrating after a big lottery win. Paula Harris, of Warrenton, won $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off and collected her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, according to a release from the North Carolina Education lottery. It said she bought...
warrenrecord.com
Hispanic church plant anniversary celebrated
Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta celebrated its one-year anniversary in Warrenton with an observance on Jan. 20. A packed house participated in the celebration at the Warrenton Church of God facilities, where the congregation currently meets every Friday night at 7:30. The event featured music and numerous speakers. Many families were present, and often held their children throughout. After the service, a meal was shared in the fellowship hall with the fellowship continuing through the evening until midnight. The current goal of Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta is a church plant from their mother church located in Rocky Mount. Their mission is to continue to reach Spanish-speaking families in the Warren County area and eventually to find a location to establish their own facility. Anyone interested in attending or reaching out to this ministry can contact Pastor Jonathan Perez at 252-325-8641.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
Two free family-friendly events to check out on downtown Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, parents have two free, family-friendly options to check out in downtown Raleigh. The annual African American Cultural Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 28, at the North Carolina Museum of History and Bicentennial Plaza. It serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with music from the Goldsboro Cougars Marching Band and others. Throughout the day there will be exhibits and performances. The fun runs until 5 p.m.
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
alamancenews.com
Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.
A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
WRAL
TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane
Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
warrenrecord.com
Body found behind shopping center
Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane reported that at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, the police department received a call from 911 communications that a body was located on the footpath at the back of the shopping center on East Macon Street in Warrenton. He indicated that until an autopsy is performed...
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
WRAL
Body cam: 'Stay there, don't move.' At least 15 shots fired at Halifax deputy interviewing witnesses
ENFIELD, N.C. — Body-worn camera released Friday shows the moment someone fired shots at a Halifax County deputy interviewing two men about an earlier shooting. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was standing outside in a neighborhood at the corner of Dennis and Bryant streets asking possible witnesses about a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening at the Carriage House apartment complex in Enfield.
Man charged in death of 11-year-old at Raleigh parade appears in court
Raleigh police charged Landen Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving among other charges.
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
