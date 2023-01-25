Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta celebrated its one-year anniversary in Warrenton with an observance on Jan. 20. A packed house participated in the celebration at the Warrenton Church of God facilities, where the congregation currently meets every Friday night at 7:30. The event featured music and numerous speakers. Many families were present, and often held their children throughout. After the service, a meal was shared in the fellowship hall with the fellowship continuing through the evening until midnight. The current goal of Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta is a church plant from their mother church located in Rocky Mount. Their mission is to continue to reach Spanish-speaking families in the Warren County area and eventually to find a location to establish their own facility. Anyone interested in attending or reaching out to this ministry can contact Pastor Jonathan Perez at 252-325-8641.

WARRENTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO