BoT approves new board officers
Western Michigan University’s Board of Trustees (BoT) selected new BoT officers for 2023 Jan. 26. The positions for BoT chair and vice chair had become vacant and needed to be refilled, and other board members were approved to remain in their respective positions. The new officers the BoT approved...
Dissecting WMU athletics’ five-year strategic plan
Western Michigan University athletic director Dan Bartholomae has been entrenched in overhauling the entirety of the athletics department since his hiring in January of 2022. On Thursday, he unveiled his six-step strategic plan that is meant to demonstrate what the department’s goals are in the coming five years. The...
WMU College of Aviation announces new career pathway partnership
Western Michigan University’s College of Aviation announced a new opportunity for students to follow a direct pathway into a career in aviation with SkyWest Airlines Jan. 23. There are two different career pathways that students can follow with SkyWest Airlines: the SkyWest AMT Pathway Program and the SkyWest Pilot...
WMU women’s basketball falls short against EMU
Western Michigan women’s basketball was defeated by Eastern Michigan 63-51 Wednesday night. WMU drops to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in the MAC and EMU improves to 11-7 and 3-4 in MAC play. . The story of the game was four-time MAC player of the week Lauren Ross’ absence. The team’s...
