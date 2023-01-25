Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
The country music superstar's Atoka, Oklahoma restaurant is now serving "Fancy" cocktails, the star's signature smashed potatoes and more with live music and a third-floor library Reba McEntire is saving a place at her table — and there's sure to be good bread and iced tea! The Grammy award-winning singer, 67, has opened Reba's Place, a 15,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue in her native Oklahoma. Situated in Atoka, which is about midway between Tulsa and Dallas, the new business is already attracting attention — even before its...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62
Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star
Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
Everett Quinton Dies: Downtown NYC Theater Pioneer And Champion Of The Ridiculous Was 71
Everett Quinton, a staple of New York’s post-1960s downtown theater scene and diligent standard-bearer for the outrageously campy and hilariously melodramatic style of performance known as the Ridiculous, died of glioblastoma January 23 in Brooklyn. He was 71. The actor-director’s death was confirmed to The New York Times by friend Julia Campanelli speaking on behalf of his sister Mary Ann Quinton. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Billy Packer Dies: College Basketball Announcer Part Of 34 Final Fours Was 82 Related Story Lance Kerwin Dies: 'James At 15', 'Salem's Lot' Actor Was 62 Making his name in the Off (and...
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan apologized for bringing Dustin Lynch on stage with an "absurd" intro about drugs, drinking and STDs, saying it "was complete sarcasm."
Wally Campo, Actor in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and Other Roger Corman Films, Dies at 99
Wally Campo, the Roger Corman regular who did his best Det. Joe Friday impersonation as Sgt. Joe Fink — and also served as the narrator — in the original The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 99. Campo died Jan. 14 of natural causes in Studio City, his son, musician Tony Campodonico, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 Campo also played a goofball in Monte Hellman‘s Beast...
NME
Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider clarifies comments on Robert Plant not being a “great frontman”
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has reflected on his comments about Robert Plant and Ronnie James Dio – that the respective Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath leaders weren’t “great frontmen” – clarifying that he hadn’t aimed to trash their talents. Snider made waves at...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs Her Bermuda Shorts with Ballet Flats
Jennifer Lawrence just put a laid-back, California spin on nine-to-five workwear. The Don't Look Up star looked business-ready while walking in Beverly Hills yesterday. Lawrence wore a navy blue blazer with a breezy pair of matching wool Bermuda shorts by The Row. Underneath her blazer, she wore a plain black scoop-neck tee, which she coordinated with her accessories: a black iteration of Prada's Re-Edition 2000 nylon purse and black Dior shades. She capped off the ensemble with ivory leather Mary Jane flats, also by The Row.
