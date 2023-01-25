Read full article on original website
Related
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
Rocky Mount, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Rocky Mount. The Wayne Christian School basketball team will have a game with Rocky Mount Academy on January 26, 2023, 12:30:00. The The Oakwood School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00.
2024 DL Ahmad Breaux commits to Duke
Class of 2024 Defensive Lineman Ahmad Breaux has committed to Duke, he told TheDevilsDen.com. The 6'4", 250 pound edge rusher from Reston, LA was on a visit to the Durham campus this past weekend and saw enough to cut short his recruitment despite picking up numerous offers this week and having visits planned coming up shortly.
warrenrecord.com
Community giveaway successful
A community giveaway was held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the future Mag’s Marketplace parking lot. Materials such as cleaning supplies, wipes and sprays, were distributed to over 600 families. The event officially began at 10 a.m., but many of the local community were already present as early as 8:30 a.m. All materials were passed out by 11:30 a.m. Also attending were Robert Steverson, owner of Mag’s Marketplace, and Sheriff John Branche. Brenda Bigler of Norlina Baptist Church and Pastor Philip Sharp of Warrenton Church of God spearheaded the operation. They were partnered with Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, an association of 18 churches. This works hand in hand with Grace Ministries in Henderson. Nearly 50 volunteers from this group helped provide the crucial labor to make the giveaway a success. Materials were donated by charitable businesses and individuals from as far away as Ohio. For more information about Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, call contact Bobby West at 252-432-7124.
rrspin.com
HCS names November, December employees, students of the month
Halifax County Schools recognized Sharon Arrington as the November Employee of the Month. Arrington serves as the coordinator of the Halifax County Schools Empowerment Zone. Her duties are to coordinate and plan a sustainable curriculum for each student, supervise her staff and students, provide counseling to her students regarding post-graduation plans, prepare for employment, and expose students to extra-curricular activities that encourage and promote the development of the whole child.
warrenrecord.com
Hispanic church plant anniversary celebrated
Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta celebrated its one-year anniversary in Warrenton with an observance on Jan. 20. A packed house participated in the celebration at the Warrenton Church of God facilities, where the congregation currently meets every Friday night at 7:30. The event featured music and numerous speakers. Many families were present, and often held their children throughout. After the service, a meal was shared in the fellowship hall with the fellowship continuing through the evening until midnight. The current goal of Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta is a church plant from their mother church located in Rocky Mount. Their mission is to continue to reach Spanish-speaking families in the Warren County area and eventually to find a location to establish their own facility. Anyone interested in attending or reaching out to this ministry can contact Pastor Jonathan Perez at 252-325-8641.
warrenrecord.com
Peggy Whichard Sammons
Peggy Whichard Sammons, 68, of Nashville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 22. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount with the Rev. Charles Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield. Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
warrenrecord.com
District supervisors honored
The Warren Soil and Water Conservation District recently honored three district supervisors for their service. David “Mike” Hight was recognized for 20 years of service and continues to serve today. Herman Collier and Peter Hight are stepping aside with 31.5 years and 4.75 years of service, respectfully. Pictured above, Herman Collier (left) receives a plaque from Vice Chairman Charles Lynch. Pictured below, Peter Hight (left) receives his plaque from Vice Chairman Lynch. The local conservation district board of supervisors is responsible for the oversight, rules and policy for the state soil and water conservation programs and for the district staff to administer those programs at the county level.
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
CBS Sports
How to watch Howard vs. North Carolina Central: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10 The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the North Carolina Central Eagles last season (75-74 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Howard is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
cbs17
School bus driver wins $150K lottery prize, plans to pay off house in Warren County
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County school bus driver is celebrating after a big lottery win. Paula Harris, of Warrenton, won $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off and collected her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, according to a release from the North Carolina Education lottery. It said she bought...
WITN
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
warrenrecord.com
Free COVID-19, flu testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The health department...
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
Raleigh man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
A Raleigh man took a chance on a scratch-off ticket, and it paid off.
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
Comments / 0