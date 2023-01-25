ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.

ENFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO