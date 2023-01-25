Read full article on original website
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
Hillside receiver KJ Johnson commits to Fayetteville State
Durham, N.C. — Hillside High School senior wide receiver and defensive back KJ Johnson announced his commitment to Fayetteville State on Friday morning. Johnson shared his commitment to the Broncos on Instagram. Standing at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Johnson recorded 840 yards and 11 touchdowns on 35 receptions in...
cbs17
Woman dies, 2 others injured after car veers off road, hits tree in Halifax County
SOUTH WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and two other passengers were injured in a single-car crash Friday afternoon in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road in Halifax County around 12:35 p.m. Friday, according...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement
ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
Woman shot and killed near Duke Park in Durham
Durham police say shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to West Knox Street where they found someone who had been shot.
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
WITN
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Ladies Club holds January meeting
Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 185 members of The Lake Gaston Ladies Club joined together for their monthly luncheon meeting at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va. Vice President Valerie Ruch opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Peter Holloway of Lakeland Cultural...
thebrockvoice.com
School buses cancelled following winter storm
School buses have been cancelled Thursday (Jan. 26) after a winter storm blasted much of the area overnight. Buses have been cancelled in Durham, York, Simcoe and Kawartha Lakes. All schools remain open.
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
warrenrecord.com
Peggy Whichard Sammons
Peggy Whichard Sammons, 68, of Nashville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 22. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount with the Rev. Charles Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield. Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
alamancenews.com
Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.
A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• On Jan. 11, America’s Home Place in Hillsborough reported theft from a building at a Jones Chapel Road, Norlina, address. Air conditioning line set/electrical wire valued at $3,000 was reported stolen. • On Dec. 1, Tyrone Campbell of Jones Chapel Road, Norlina, reported identity theft. He reported that...
cbs17
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
alamancenews.com
Granville County man charged with abducting daughter from mom’s home near Altamahaw
A man from Granville County has been arrested after he tried to spirit his daughter away from her mother’s home near Altamahaw – allegedly against the child’s expressed wishes. Armonde Raheem Landis was ultimately taken into custody in the small hours on Tuesday after deputies caught up...
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
nccu.edu
NCCU School of Law Veteran’s Clinic Awarded $100,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish the Private Booker T. Spicely Endowed Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will benefit law students actively involved with and enrolled in the Veterans Law Clinic, and who are working on issues impacting the legal and civil rights of veterans.
warrenrecord.com
Hispanic church plant anniversary celebrated
Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta celebrated its one-year anniversary in Warrenton with an observance on Jan. 20. A packed house participated in the celebration at the Warrenton Church of God facilities, where the congregation currently meets every Friday night at 7:30. The event featured music and numerous speakers. Many families were present, and often held their children throughout. After the service, a meal was shared in the fellowship hall with the fellowship continuing through the evening until midnight. The current goal of Iglesia Misionera Pentecostal La Biblia Abierta is a church plant from their mother church located in Rocky Mount. Their mission is to continue to reach Spanish-speaking families in the Warren County area and eventually to find a location to establish their own facility. Anyone interested in attending or reaching out to this ministry can contact Pastor Jonathan Perez at 252-325-8641.
