Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester

Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols ‘getting there’ following loss to UConn

The Lady Vols have yet to beat a ranked team this season. With the loss to No. 5 UConn on Thursday night, Tennessee falls to 0-7 against ranked competition. The matchup with the Huskies on Thursday had many similarities to the inaugural game of the rivalry. When UConn head coach Geno Auriemma first beat Tennessee in 1995, UConn was a program on the come up. He defeated the established juggernaut that was Pat Summitt and went on to win a championship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn

UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Zakai Zeigler included on Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The sophomore guard leads the team in steals with 46 and is averaging 2.4 steals per game in SEC play. Zeigler ranks 22nd in the nation in steals per game, while the Vols are eighth in the nation in steals per game with 9.7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols host No. 5 UConn, ESPN’s College GameDay travels to Knoxville

Thursday night marks the 26th matchup of the Tennessee Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC) and No. 5 UConn Huskies (18-2). The Lady Vols-Huskies rivalry dates back to 1995 and remains one of the biggest rivalries in the history of NCAA basketball. ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Knoxville to precede...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Tennessee falls to rival Huskies 84-67

Thompson-Boling was rumbling Thursday night as over 12,000 fans gathered to watch the much anticipated Lady Vols-Huskies matchup. Trailing by a mere four points at halftime, the victory seemed to be within reach for Tennessee, but No. 5 UConn pulled away quickly, cementing the Lady Vols tragic fate with a 84-67 loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Vols' defense paves way to 70-41 win over Georgia

Like many of its previous 16 wins this season, Tennessee’s defense was impenetrable, and it led to a dominating win. Georgia took an early lead over the Vols, but Tennessee quickly snatched it away behind a 7-0 run. The Vols then went on a 9-0 run and held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company

Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Campus master plan, vision for 'greatest decade,' inspires praise and protest

The 2020s, years known as “the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee” by UT System President Randy Boyd, have come into fuller view. Every 10 years, university leaders partner with architectural and consulting firms to embark on the months-long process of creating a massive document: the campus master plan. The newest plan, which began development in 2021 to replace its 2011 predecessor, includes near-term and long-term construction and renovation projects and is the result of nearly 18 months of public forums, survey responses, campus tours and meetings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN



