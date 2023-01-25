Read full article on original website
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester
Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
Where Tennessee's signees are ranked in final Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's Class of 2023 signees are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' final rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class for the final time on Thursday, and a number of the Vols' newest additions made the list. Ten of Tennessee's...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols ‘getting there’ following loss to UConn
The Lady Vols have yet to beat a ranked team this season. With the loss to No. 5 UConn on Thursday night, Tennessee falls to 0-7 against ranked competition. The matchup with the Huskies on Thursday had many similarities to the inaugural game of the rivalry. When UConn head coach Geno Auriemma first beat Tennessee in 1995, UConn was a program on the come up. He defeated the established juggernaut that was Pat Summitt and went on to win a championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
WATE
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn
UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
The Lady Vols' long, slow climb back to greatness and the struggle to uphold a legacy
Tennessee opened the season ranked fifth and it was Final Four or bust. Then it all unraveled. And history and expectations might be harder to overcome than injuries and the nation's toughest schedule.
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
utdailybeacon.com
Zakai Zeigler included on Defensive Player of the Year watch list
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The sophomore guard leads the team in steals with 46 and is averaging 2.4 steals per game in SEC play. Zeigler ranks 22nd in the nation in steals per game, while the Vols are eighth in the nation in steals per game with 9.7.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols host No. 5 UConn, ESPN’s College GameDay travels to Knoxville
Thursday night marks the 26th matchup of the Tennessee Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC) and No. 5 UConn Huskies (18-2). The Lady Vols-Huskies rivalry dates back to 1995 and remains one of the biggest rivalries in the history of NCAA basketball. ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Knoxville to precede...
utdailybeacon.com
The nation’s best defense set to lead Vols against Texas in top-10 matchup
The No. 4 Vols (17-3) are set to take on No. 10 Texas for the premier game of the final SEC/Big 12 challenge at 6 p.m. on Saturday. College GameDay will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time since Jan. 15, 2011 when the Vols took down Vanderbilt 67-64.
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee falls to rival Huskies 84-67
Thompson-Boling was rumbling Thursday night as over 12,000 fans gathered to watch the much anticipated Lady Vols-Huskies matchup. Trailing by a mere four points at halftime, the victory seemed to be within reach for Tennessee, but No. 5 UConn pulled away quickly, cementing the Lady Vols tragic fate with a 84-67 loss.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Vols' defense paves way to 70-41 win over Georgia
Like many of its previous 16 wins this season, Tennessee’s defense was impenetrable, and it led to a dominating win. Georgia took an early lead over the Vols, but Tennessee quickly snatched it away behind a 7-0 run. The Vols then went on a 9-0 run and held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half.
WATE
Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
WATE
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
utdailybeacon.com
Assistant Professor Georgi Gardiner named as one of Knoxville’s 40 Under 40
Georgi Gardiner is an assistant philosophy professor at the University of Tennessee and was recently named as one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s 40 Under 40, an honor that recognizes leading young professionals in the East Tennessee area. In 2022, she also received the Chancellor’s Notable UT Woman Award.
utdailybeacon.com
Campus master plan, vision for 'greatest decade,' inspires praise and protest
The 2020s, years known as “the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee” by UT System President Randy Boyd, have come into fuller view. Every 10 years, university leaders partner with architectural and consulting firms to embark on the months-long process of creating a massive document: the campus master plan. The newest plan, which began development in 2021 to replace its 2011 predecessor, includes near-term and long-term construction and renovation projects and is the result of nearly 18 months of public forums, survey responses, campus tours and meetings.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
wvlt.tv
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
