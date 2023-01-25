Read full article on original website
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols ‘getting there’ following loss to UConn
The Lady Vols have yet to beat a ranked team this season. With the loss to No. 5 UConn on Thursday night, Tennessee falls to 0-7 against ranked competition. The matchup with the Huskies on Thursday had many similarities to the inaugural game of the rivalry. When UConn head coach Geno Auriemma first beat Tennessee in 1995, UConn was a program on the come up. He defeated the established juggernaut that was Pat Summitt and went on to win a championship.
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester
Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols host No. 5 UConn, ESPN’s College GameDay travels to Knoxville
Thursday night marks the 26th matchup of the Tennessee Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC) and No. 5 UConn Huskies (18-2). The Lady Vols-Huskies rivalry dates back to 1995 and remains one of the biggest rivalries in the history of NCAA basketball. ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Knoxville to precede...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
WATE
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn
UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
utdailybeacon.com
Vols making 'kill shots' part of identity
Olivier Nkamhoua rose up and slammed a two-hand jam and Georgia head coach Mike White called a timeout, down 27 with just 8:40 left to play. The Bulldogs had become the latest victim of one of Tennessee’s signature “kill shots.”. The Vols used a “kill shot” to dominate...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off
Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance
Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Vols' defense paves way to 70-41 win over Georgia
Like many of its previous 16 wins this season, Tennessee’s defense was impenetrable, and it led to a dominating win. Georgia took an early lead over the Vols, but Tennessee quickly snatched it away behind a 7-0 run. The Vols then went on a 9-0 run and held Georgia to just five points in the final nine minutes of the first half.
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
wvlt.tv
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
WATE
Knoxville-based martial arts company accused of lying to franchise owners
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. “Our school opened right in the height of COVID, October of 2020,” Katie Baker said. According to Baker, she her husband had big dreams...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
utdailybeacon.com
McClung event commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day, twentieth anniversary of Tennessee holocaust survivor project
Members of the University of Tennessee community gathered at the McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture on Friday afternoon for a reflective event in observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event focused on the experience of Tennesseans who experienced the genocide, including Jewish survivors of concentration camps and...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
wvlt.tv
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
