Pineville, LA

kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KSLA

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
klax-tv.com

Emergency 911 Services Respond to School Closures

Rapides Parish Schools closed early today because of severe storm alerts in the area. Emergency 911 Services are ready to respond to these school closures. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “Because of the severe weather, 911 Emergency Services are on high alert to make sure the community is safe.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Clean-up begins day after Church Point tornado damage

Church Point, La. (KLFY) — A Church point family is in recovery mode after the powerful winds of Tuesday night. Miles Carriere is a homeowner who said things were going good when suddenly everything just turned white. “We were about a half mile down the road, and it was just raining really good, not too […]
CHURCH POINT, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Former state senator Guillory dies

Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
EUNICE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville

Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MARKSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA

