ktalnews.com
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
KSLA
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
kalb.com
DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. The unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council comes after a public hearing was held to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Bradley Stracener, age 31, of Leesville, Louisiana.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
KPLC TV
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed or dismissing early
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many across SWLA are still without power this morning following the severe weather that swept through the area yesterday evening. As a result of the power outages the following schools are closed today:. LaGrange High School. Johnson Bayou High School. Additionally, the following schools will...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
klax-tv.com
Emergency 911 Services Respond to School Closures
Rapides Parish Schools closed early today because of severe storm alerts in the area. Emergency 911 Services are ready to respond to these school closures. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “Because of the severe weather, 911 Emergency Services are on high alert to make sure the community is safe.”
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
Clean-up begins day after Church Point tornado damage
Church Point, La. (KLFY) — A Church point family is in recovery mode after the powerful winds of Tuesday night. Miles Carriere is a homeowner who said things were going good when suddenly everything just turned white. “We were about a half mile down the road, and it was just raining really good, not too […]
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Eunice News
Former state senator Guillory dies
Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
avoyellestoday.com
Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville
Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
