elkhornmediagroup.com
Cache Creek Gangway to be Closed for Construction
ENTERPRISE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area would like to inform visitors that the Cache Creek Dock Gangway will be closed February 10th through February 12th for construction. The project will include the reflooring of the gangplank. Visitors are reminded that self...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center Launches “Pay What You Can” Model
BAKER CITY – (Release from Crossroads Carnegie Art Center) Crossroads Carnegie Art Center Inc in Baker City, Oregon is thrilled to announce the starting of a bold new project “Pay What You Can” payment model for their classes starting in late February/early March thru 2023. In 2023,...
seattlepi.com
Lakefront hot springs and history meet at a remote Oregon resort
Driving up to The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs in La Grande, Oregon, you might be struck by the grandeur of the building. Situated at the base of Craig Mountain and overlooking the expanse of the Grande Ronde Valley, the sprawling property with its neon sign “Hot Lake Springs” is a blend of stark isolation and historical intrigue. Travelers come for the hot springs but stay for the beauty of the area — and you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to experience it.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scholarship opportunities from the SPC Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation
BAKER CITY – The SPC. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation has announced that they will once again be offering scholarships. Deadline to apply is April 1, 2023. The SPC. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and facilitating programs to enhance education for students in the Baker City area.
