Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Keystone Grad Presents $250K Check to School District Foundation for New Gym Floor
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A Keystone High School alumnus on Thursday presented a check in the amount of $250,000.00 to the Keystone School District Education Foundation for a new hardwood floor in the high school gymnasium. (Pictured above, from left: Keystone High School alumnus Brian Coll; Keystone School District...
Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin...
SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab with 4WD. You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror!. ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES. Six Speakers. AM/FM Stereo. Auxiliary...
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts to Host Valentine’s Cabaret on February 11
FOXBURG, Pa. — It will be “Love at First Song” as Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with a Valentine’s Cabaret with music and dancing on Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall with...
Belinda Smith
Belinda Smith left this world on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home in Seminole, Pennsylvania. Born Belinda Pearl Hadden in Cleveland, Ohio on March 28, 1943, to the late Earl and Alverta (Shumaker) Hadden. Belinda married William ‘Bill” Miles Smith and had 3 sons: William Miles Jr, Michael Joseph,...
John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness. John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald...
Three Generations of ‘Scott Walters’ Officiate at Venango Catholic Varsity Basketball Game
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Walters was introduced to the game of basketball at the Franklin YMCA in 1955. He began officiating the game 20 years later. Now, Scott Walters is donning the striped shirt once more to call the game with a team of refs like he has countless times before.
Marcia L. Blair
Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, January 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel. Born in Franklin on January 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dana E. & Irene M....
Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival. Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville. She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9...
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Emily Layman, the pro se defendant in a child endangerment case that’s caught public attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022, the Venango County District Attorney’s Office has delivered the discovery materials that were requested in October.
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – The child endangerment case against an Oil City woman has been extended once again following a hearing in which the embattled mother was prepared to enter a no-contest plea. (Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents,...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
