Read full article on original website
Related
Animal Rescue In Florida Saves Pup Found Cemented To A Sidewalk
A Florida animal rescue said they received a that was literally cemented to a sidewalk. Tri-County Humane in Boca Raton said that the dog was found “cemented” to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Florida, and left to die. “The smell was unbearable.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0