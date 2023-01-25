ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Astronomers Capture Radio Signals 9 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth

A radio signal from 9 billion light-years away from Earth has been recorded. It’s a new record for the most distant galaxy from which astronomers have ever detected a radio signal. The wavelength was picked up by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India. According to Space.com, the specific signal that was detected is known as the “21-centimeter line.” It’s also known as the “hydrogen line” because the wavelength is emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms. The discovery could very well open the door for astronomers to start investigating the oldest stars and galaxies in space.
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Forget ‘man on the moon.’ There’s a bear on Mars — and these NASA photos prove it

NASA scientists looked down at the surface of Mars and saw a bear’s face staring back at them. How did that happen?. “A Bear on Mars?” the team at NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter out of the University of Arizona’s Lunar & Planetary Laboratory asked in a Jan. 25 news release of the image, which the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) captured Dec. 12.
A Truck-Size Asteroid Will Come 'Extraordinarily Close' to Earth Today

An asteroid is on its way to Earth, but don’t worry—the end is not here. The asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, is about the size of a box truck and is not projected to impact our planet during its flyby on Thursday. However, it will be “one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded,” according to a NASA scientist.
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
