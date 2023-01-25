Read full article on original website
Astronomers Capture Radio Signals 9 Billion Light-Years Away From Earth
A radio signal from 9 billion light-years away from Earth has been recorded. It’s a new record for the most distant galaxy from which astronomers have ever detected a radio signal. The wavelength was picked up by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India. According to Space.com, the specific signal that was detected is known as the “21-centimeter line.” It’s also known as the “hydrogen line” because the wavelength is emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms. The discovery could very well open the door for astronomers to start investigating the oldest stars and galaxies in space.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Forget ‘man on the moon.’ There’s a bear on Mars — and these NASA photos prove it
NASA scientists looked down at the surface of Mars and saw a bear’s face staring back at them. How did that happen?. “A Bear on Mars?” the team at NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter out of the University of Arizona’s Lunar & Planetary Laboratory asked in a Jan. 25 news release of the image, which the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) captured Dec. 12.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
Gizmodo
A Truck-Size Asteroid Will Come 'Extraordinarily Close' to Earth Today
An asteroid is on its way to Earth, but don’t worry—the end is not here. The asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, is about the size of a box truck and is not projected to impact our planet during its flyby on Thursday. However, it will be “one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded,” according to a NASA scientist.
Here’s what you need to know about Earth’s core reversing its spinning direction
A new study has found that the Earth’s solid inner core layer might have slowed its rotation to a stop and recently begun spinning in the opposite direction.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Weird Rainbow Clouds Appear in Sky
"I opened the door of the room and saw this show in the sky," photographer Rebecca Paviola told Newsweek. "It looked like a painting!"
ancientpages.com
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
Future Asteroid That Threatens Earth May Be Near-Indestructible, Scientists Warn
A future asteroid that threatens Earth may be near-indestructible, scientists concluded in a new study that offered some "aggressive" solutions for what to do if we ever face one. Scientists who studied tiny specks of dust recovered from a potentially hazardous asteroid discovered that “rubble-pile” asteroids, which are loose conglomerations...
Mysterious Ocean 'Whiting Events' Seen from Space Leave Scientists Stumped
The weird phenomenon has been spotted around the world and seems to be impacting larger and larger areas.
Opinion: The Earth's core is changing. What does that mean for us?
Don Lincoln writes that the recent scientific paper that found the Earth's core is changing its motion "is scientifically interesting, but rather less dramatic than some of the headlines have suggested."
Warning issued over 1700ft asteroid that’s been hurtling through space for 4.2billion years
EXPERTS have warned over a massive asteroid which could evade Earth's defences if it came too close. The asteroid, known as Itokawa, is more than 1700ft tall, the equivalent of 535metres. The giant space rock is as big as it is old. Experts estimate that the impact that created Itokawa...
NASA's new asteroid-hunting telescope is made to protect Earth from disaster
NASA's NEO Surveyor telescope will advance planetary defense efforts by hunting asteroids that be hazardous to Earth.
