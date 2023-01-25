Read full article on original website
Logan Paul, Ricochet stun pro wrestling fans with electric Royal Rumble moment
It’s been months since Logan Paul was in a wrestling ring because he was recovering from a torn ACL. On Saturday night, the YouTube star made his return to WWE in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and had an electric moment with fellow high-flyer Ricochet. Paul entered the match as the 29th participant. He entered the ring, and he was immediately met with punches from Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Paul was able to battle out of that and avoid elimination from big man Braun Strowman. Paul, at one point, was on the apron and in dangerous territory and could have been eliminated if someone pushed...
F4WOnline
AEW Dark taping spoilers: Former WWE NXT, MLW wrestlers debut
The former Bodhi Hayward and EJ Nduka both made their AEW debuts.
diva-dirt.com
Possible Spoilers: Names From NXT In San Antonio For The Royal Rumble
*Please note that this article may be considered spoilers for the upcoming Royal Rumble event.*. Tomorrow is the big day for the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. As expected, some names are being revealed as in town for the event. Keep in mind that the names provided do not necessarily mean they will be in the Rumble match.
diva-dirt.com
More Rumble Names Confirmed; SmackDown Women’s Title Match Set For Feb. 3
A SmackDown Women’s Championship match has been set for next week. After the persistent nature of Sonya Deville, the champion Charlotte Flair informed Adam Pearce that she will let her have a title match. On this week’s SmackDown, it was shown that earlier in the day during Flair’s interview...
diva-dirt.com
Lola Vice Makes NXT Level Up Debut, Dani Palmer Gets First WWE Win
On the Jan. 27 episode of NXT Level Up, Dani Palmer took on Lola Vice. This was Vice’s first televised match and in turn, it ended up being Palmer’s first victory. Vice was signed with WWE after last year’s WrestleMania tryouts. She worked on some NXT Live shows prior to this debut match. As for Palmer, she debuted on NXT Level Up back in November in a losing effort against Thea Hail. She appeared in the New Year’s Evil Battle Royal but has not had a singles match on NXT.
diva-dirt.com
Mercedes Moné Talks Achieving WWE Goals, Wants To Fulfill International Dream
Formerly The Boss and now The CEO, Mercedes Mone is ready to take her talent globally. She appeared at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier in the month and already has herself a championship bout against a familiar competitor KAIRI. The IWGP Women’s Champion will put her gold on the line against Mone at Battle in the Valley next month.
diva-dirt.com
Notes On The Last SmackDown Women’s Title Change And How It Affected The Royal Rumble Event
Currently in WWE as champions, we have Bianca Belair as the Raw Women’s Champion and more recently Charlotte Flair crowned as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Flair made her return at the end of December and became a 14-time women’s champion after defeating Ronda Rousey in quick fashion. Rousey had just retained the gold against Raquel Rodriguez before Flair’s return and challenge.
