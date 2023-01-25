It’s been months since Logan Paul was in a wrestling ring because he was recovering from a torn ACL. On Saturday night, the YouTube star made his return to WWE in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and had an electric moment with fellow high-flyer Ricochet. Paul entered the match as the 29th participant. He entered the ring, and he was immediately met with punches from Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Paul was able to battle out of that and avoid elimination from big man Braun Strowman. Paul, at one point, was on the apron and in dangerous territory and could have been eliminated if someone pushed...

