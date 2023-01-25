ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Four-star defensive back Warren Roberson arrives for Texas official visit

Last night Red Oak 2023 safety Warren Roberson arrived on the Forty Acres for the start of his official visit. The 6-foot, 180-pounder recorded a video and posted it to his Instagram (@10k.warren) of his hotel room decked out with burnt orange decorations, printed out edits of him in Texas gear, and graphics detailing the on-field success of the Texas defensive staff.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 4 Vols host No. 10 Texas

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes’ former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as part of...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

How to watch: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes' former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas

Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

College Gameday crew previews No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas

The ESPN College Gameday crew met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview Saturday's heavyweight matchup between No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) and No. 10 Texas (17-3) as part of this season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 staff picks: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) welcomes Rick Barnes’ former program — No. 10 Texas (17-3) — to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night looking to make amends for last year’s one-point loss in Austin. It’ll be the Vols’ final game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge as part of...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy