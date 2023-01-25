Read full article on original website
10+ Olympians Connected to Wyoming – Born, Raised, and Beyond.
Recently, Wyoming native and Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner announced his return to wrestling with the goal of heading to the 2024 Olympics. Rulon's story is one of remarkable fortitude and national prestige, and naturally, it got me wondering how many times a Wyomingite has been represented at the games.
Old ‘Unflattering’ Wyoming Meme Is Making Its Way Around Social Media Again
Folks from Wyoming have a good sense of humor and it's a good thing too, because we get made fun of, a lot!. In the last week (starting around Monday, January 23rd, 2023), a meme that was originally posted back in January 2019, has started going viral again. The meme says:
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
Wyoming Homesteader Takes His Goats For A Walk In The Snow
What a nice day to take the kids for a walk. Okay, actually we call goats kids. Kids (goats under a year of age). They love the Wyoming snow, and they love to climb. So let's take them up to some hoodoos and let them run around up on the sandstone rocks.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?
Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed
A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
Wonder How To Kick Those God Awful Wyoming Winter Blues?
Millions of Americans are affected by S.A.D. Seasonal Affective Disorder is the technical term for the winter blues. You know, that feeling of depression you get when the snow keeps falling, the temperatures are cold, the skies are continually cloudy and it seems like life can never get better. For...
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
NWS Cheyenne: Gloomy With Light Snow the Next Few Days
A gloomy next few days are in store for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. The NWS says Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered, light snow to the area. Douglas, Wheatland, Saratoga, and Rawlins could see a trace to an inch, while Alliance,...
Wyoming Women’s Outdoors Series: Learn How to Ice Fish
Ladies, come and join Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries Biologist Steve Gale to learn the basics of ice fishing!. This program will be FREE and designed just for us girls, teaching us the basics of ice fishing in Wyoming. Since it's free, might as well just give it a shot and you may or may not start picking up a new hobby. Especially as a pescetarian, I feel like I definitely should try.
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
Cheyenne Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl
Police say Anderson has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Lilliana Anderson ran away from the area of the 1600 block of Crook Avenue. Police say Anderson was last seen wearing a blush-colored hoodie with...
Blizzard Warning For Arlington/Elk Mountain Area Today, 70 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Arlington/Elk Mountain are through 8 p.m. today [Jan.27]. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website:. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area until 8 PM Friday. Wind gusts...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Tests Positive for COVID-19
A written statement from the Office of Governor Mark Gordon says the governor received results from a COVID-19 test showing he is positive for the virus. The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming. Answers to 25 common...
