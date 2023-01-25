ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BlueDevilCountry

Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill

Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
DURHAM, NC
thecomeback.com

College basketball fans go nuts over player’s unfortunate injury

In their last game, Clemson’s men’s basketball defeated ACC rival, Georgia Tech, 72-51. Brevin Galloway starred for the Tigers in that game, scoring 14 points with five assists. And as it turns out, thanks to an incredibly painful and unfortunate injury, Galloway is going to be sidelined for some of Clemson’s upcoming games.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies

Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
COLORADO STATE
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC 

Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

How to watch Howard vs. North Carolina Central: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10 The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the North Carolina Central Eagles last season (75-74 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Howard is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
WASHINGTON, DC

