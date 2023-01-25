Read full article on original website
Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start
Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill
Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
College basketball fans go nuts over player’s unfortunate injury
In their last game, Clemson’s men’s basketball defeated ACC rival, Georgia Tech, 72-51. Brevin Galloway starred for the Tigers in that game, scoring 14 points with five assists. And as it turns out, thanks to an incredibly painful and unfortunate injury, Galloway is going to be sidelined for some of Clemson’s upcoming games.
Inside the Numbers for UNC Basketball
The Tar Heels are halfway through their conference schedule as the calendar flips to February.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
UConn HC Geno Auriemma completely embarrasses himself during game against Lady Vols
UConn took down the Lady Vols in Knoxville on Thursday night, but that didn’t stop Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma from completely embarrassing himself. At halftime of UConn’s 84-67 win, Auriemma was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Auriemma proceeded to go on a rant about the officiating...
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies
Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC
Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack played in No. 2 most-watched game of the year
NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. TheWolfpacker.com’s Friday Morning Newsstand. Jada Boyd...
How to watch Howard vs. North Carolina Central: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10 The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the North Carolina Central Eagles last season (75-74 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Howard is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
