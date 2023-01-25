Read full article on original website
Moolec Science SA Files For Offering Of Up To 35.9 Million Ordinary Shares By Selling Securityholders
* MOOLEC SCIENCE SA FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 35.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BY SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
Fncb Bancorp Inc Announces 2022 Net Income And Results Of Operations
* FNCB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 NET INCOME AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND AUTHORIZATION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * FNCB BANCORP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24. * FNCB BANCORP INC - ON JANUARY 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNDER WHICH UP TO 750,000 SHARES MAY BE ACQUIRED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rockwell Automation Inc <ROK>: Profits of $2.46 announced for first quarter
26 January 2023 03:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Rockwell Automation Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.46 per share, 32 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.14. Profits of $1.88 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.61 to $2.36 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.88 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.98 billion, which is higher than the estimated $1.93 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Nineteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.98 billion from $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.97 3.04 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.66 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.26 1.66 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.91 2.14 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 26 at 03:30 p.m.
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
* ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks gain on energy boost
(Updates prices, adds comments and details) Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index rose on Friday, led by a jump in energy stocks, while investors braced for interest rate decisions from major central banks next week. At 10:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
Fevertree falls flat as soaring glass prices, strikes weigh
Sees 2023 core profit 36-42 mln stg vs forecast 47 mln. (Adds graphic, Diageo detail in 11th para) Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fevertree warned its 2023 profit would fall short of market expectations as the British tonic maker struggles with rising costs of glass bottles, ingredients and packaging, sending its shares down as much as 11% in early trading.
Euro zone lending growth tumbles as higher rates bite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies tumbled in December, effectively ending the sector's biggest borrowing binge in more than a decade as rising interest rates and a possible recession appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. With inflation soaring to double...
Varex Imaging Corp expected to post earnings of 20cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Varex Imaging Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Salt Lake City Utah-based company is expected to report a 3.3% increase in revenue to $205.35 million from $198.8 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $195.00 million and $215.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Varex Imaging Corp is for earnings of 20 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on November 15 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.10 and $0.30 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Varex Imaging Corp is $33, above its last closing price of $20.78. The company's guidance on November 15 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin of USD33%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.35 0.36 0.42 Beat 17.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.25 0.37 Beat 51 Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.23 0.37 Beat 60.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.29 0.28 0.25 Missed -10.7 Sep. 0.37 0.37 0.45 Beat 22.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.27 0.27 0.40 Beat 47.6 Mar. 31 2021 0.17 0.17 0.35 Beat 112.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 0.08 Beat 390.9 This summary was machine generated January 28 at 00:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Banco de Chile expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco de Chile is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 0.1% decrease in revenue to $841.385 million from $842.27 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Banco de Chile is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco de Chile is $21, below its last closing price of $21.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.38 0.67 0.73 Beat 7.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.80 0.73 1.01 Beat 38.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.70 0.67 0.72 Beat 6.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.51 0.68 Beat 33.3 Sep. 0.47 0.45 0.47 Beat 4.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.42 0.40 0.45 Beat 12.7 Mar. 31 2021 0.39 0.36 0.45 Beat 22.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.30 0.56 Beat 88.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 22:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
Gold dips on firm dollar as traders brace for U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while investors braced for U.S. economic data that could provide clues on the whether the Federal Reserve would further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,936.97 per ounce by 0935 GMT, after...
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China offsets U.S. decline
Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor confirmed its full-year...
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
(Reuters) - Five of the biggest U.S. chipmakers were set to erase nearly $15 billion in market value on Friday after Intel Corp stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and...
