The Best Romantic Comedy of Each Decade Since the 1930s
Although the genre is popular year-round, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to reflect on some of the most memorable romantic comedies ever made. The formula is quite simple. A man or woman is either looking for love or has absolutely no interest in finding love. After a series of events, some hilarious and some heart-wrenching, the protagonist finds their happily ever after.
The Oscars: Top 10 Best Original Screenplay Winners According to IMDb
Cinema is filled with such beautiful imagery and acting that it's easy to forget all the hard work that went into writing the screenplay. In fact, no movie would exist without some form of a script, and if done correctly, it can make the reader feel as if they're watching the film fly off the page.
The 10 Best Prohibition Era Gangster Movies
From 1920 to 1933 in the USA, alcohol was banned under Prohibition. The acts of selling or consuming alcohol were criminalized, but few American adults seemed willing to part with the alcoholic beverages they'd grown used to. As such, gangsters and criminal organizations stepped in to provide illegal alcohol to the American public. The industry was deregulated and illegal, with frequent clashes between criminals and the law throughout the 1920s and into the 1930s, until Prohibition was repealed.
10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
Tom McCarthy Teams Up With Ed Brubaker for 'Pulp' Movie Adaptation
Tom McCarthy and Ed Brubaker are teaming up to work on a feature adaptation of Brubaker's graphic novel Pulp, according to Above the Line. McCarthy may also direct the movie, depending on how the script comes together. While there are no details about the exact plot points in the movie,...
Where to Watch 'Fear': Showtimes and Streaming Status
The great horror kickoff of 2023 started with the movies M3GAN and Skinamarink and continues to rile up fans with promises of unbound terror in the release of films like Infinity Pool, Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, an Exorcist legacy sequel, and so many more. It looks like a perfect year for horror, but one movie that hasn't gotten a lot of heat is the new Deon Taylor film set to hit theaters this Friday. Fear exposes audiences to the things buried deep that frighten them the most and take them on a blood-curdling ride through things they'd wish they'd never seen. For a smaller-budget film, it's got blockbuster energy and will surely give horror fans everything they've been begging for in a scary movie. For those who just need to know now, here's how to watch Deon Taylor's Fear.
10 Highest-Grossing Television Shows of All Time
Over the years, many television shows and sitcoms have been made for our entertainment. While some have garnered a niche fan base, others have turned into money-making engines. The shows that usually generate the most revenue are those with a broader reach audience and accessible to a person of any age.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
Ancient Egyptian Dramedy 'Cleo' In the Works From 'Jane the Virgin' Creator
Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman has been tapped alongside Man With a Plan's Jessica Runck to create the one-hour dramedy Cleo at Peacock, per Deadline, which follows one of history's most infamous and powerful women, Queen Cleopatra. The two will be joined on the production by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV, and CBS Studios where Urman is currently signed to an overall deal. Runck will pen the series while Urman will serve as showrunner.
New 'Avatar' Concept Art Reveals Early Design for the Na'vi
With Avatar: The Way of the Water recently surpassing $2 billion at the global box office, the epic science fiction sequel continues to live up to the hype created by its predecessor over 13 years ago. As the momentum for the new film does not appear to be slowing down in the new year, an early piece of concept art that has now risen to the surface reveals an alternate look for the Na’vi in James Cameron’s original 2009 hit Avatar.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes the 4th Highest-Grossing Film of All Time
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make a massive impact a month and a half after hitting theaters. Just a couple of days after surpassing Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War at the worldwide box office, the first of Cameron's Pandora-centered sequels has now grossed $2.074 billion, placing it above Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $2.07 billion milestone obtained back in 2016. The Way of Water is now the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office, only below Cameron's Titanic ($2.19 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and the first Avatar movie ($2.9 billion).
If You Like 'The Last of Us,' Watch 'Station Eleven'
The Last of Us was among the most emotionally gripping and immersive video games of all-time, and Craig Mazin’s adaptation for HBO has certainly lived up to that potential. While The Last of Us has delivered a cinematic quality in its first few installments, it’s also a grim reminder of the not-so-distant past. A future overrun by a pandemic, police brutality, an authoritarian state, social unrest, and broken families feels particularly grim, and any casual viewers expecting a zombie action series in the style of The Walking Dead may have to adjust their expectations. Those who seem to enjoy emotionally gripping, haunting shows about the future will want to make use of their HBO subscriptions and check out the incredible recent miniseries Station Eleven.
Everything Leaving Hulu in February 2023
As with every month, Hulu will be bringing in a whole lot of great new titles this February. The list of movies being added to the service in the month include How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), I, Robot (2004), If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), and a host of others. The month will also see the arrival of a new season of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition show Next Level Chef and the third and final seasons of Animaniacs and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, as well as new shows like the docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, the sex-positive reality series Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, and the new Joel McHale sitcom, Animal Control. However, as is always the case, there will still be other popular films leaving the service as well.
'Escape To The Country' Is Your New Favorite BritBox Obsession
There is a list of TV shows, or kinds of TV shows, that are on free-to-air that makes you wonder who tunes into them every week. The conclusion is usually "your grandma," in the nicest way possible, and house-hunting shows are close to the top of that list. The many variations of House Hunters, Grand Designs, Lakefront Bargain Hunt, all shows with a similar formula that turns the camera on one of the more tedious parts on finding a place to live. Retirees and first-time house-buyers, going from house to house and discussing their strengths and weaknesses, and seeing if it fits within their budget.
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
Netflix Scraps Two Completed Films, Will Shop to New Distributors
Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Explains Why Tigger Isn't in the Horror Film
Now that some beloved children's stories have entered the public domain, some filmmakers have taken advantage of the opportunity to give them a different and twisted take. Different from the duo we all grew to love, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet will now be murdering people for their next meal in the forthcoming slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While some of A.A. Milne's characters appear to be receiving sinister treatment, the director behind the film explained why the enthusiastic Tigger won't be joining the two anthropomorphic characters in a murder spree.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $608 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will claim its seventh straight weekend at number one, with a projected finish between $14 million and $16 million at the box office. With $3.5 million this Friday — down just 24% from last week — The Way of Water’s running domestic total stands at an astonishing $608 million.
New '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing Nonstop Dinosaur Action
Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.
