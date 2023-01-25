Read full article on original website
The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 75-69 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on January 26th, 2023.
The University of Oregon Ducks defeat the University of Portland Pilots 78-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on December 17th, 2022.
Oregon State mailbag: Beavers and Pac-12 title game, Reser Stadium costs, that long drive to Corvallis
Readers ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel feebly attempts to answer about all questions about Oregon State athletics. Here goes another weekly edition of the mailbag:. Do you think the Beavers football team can make the Pac-12 championship game in 2023? – Kelly H.
Oregon State baseball has new lineup and new pitching rotation, but same old championship expectations
The painful memory hangs in Garret Forrester’s locker, offering a daily dose of motivation and an agonizing reminder of how close he came to living out his dream. It’s a photo of the Auburn Tigers baseball team, stacked high in a massive dogpile on the infield at Goss Stadium, celebrating a dramatic victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional. The Tigers stunned the Beavers 4-3 to steal a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. And while many might want to forget such a heartbreaking moment, Forrester prefers to embrace the pain and use it as fuel for the upcoming season.
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
Oregon State’s Raegan Beers, toughened by football brothers, brings thunder to Pac-12 women’s basketball
There’s no mistaking Raegan Beers’ style when she enters an Oregon State women’s basketball game. The 6-foot-4 freshman forward is pure power. Opponents often run two and three defenders at Beers when she gets the ball down low, because of the physical punishment that’s coming. OSU...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
As colleges seek new normal, Oregon State weighs academic expectations and compassion on campus
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s been more than a year since many Oregon public universities officially brought students back into the classroom. But Zoe Arinsberg feels students like them are still getting back in the swing of academics. Arinsberg, a fourth-year student at Oregon State...
Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson transfers to Oregon football
Former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon on Wednesday via Twitter. Johnson was a four-star recruit who committed to Ole Miss in 2020 and played two seasons for the Rebels. In 2022, he racked up 78 tackles while playing in all 13 games. Pro Football Focus gave him a defensive grade of 72.4. He also received freshman all-SEC honors in 2021, with 47 tackles in 13 games.
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
New owner of Yachats’ largest motel has big plans for upgrades and creating more rooms, shops and housing
YACHATS – The new owner of the Adobe motel has big plans. A full remodel of 110 rooms. A full remodel of the lobby. Sprucing up the exterior with new landscaping. And that’s just this year. After the motel is remodeled, Fushion Lodging owner and chief executive Sazzadur...
Oregon women’s tennis uses explosive first week to build momentum for ITA Kickoff Weekend
The Oregon women’s tennis team had a tremendous opening weekend with a homestand that saw the Ducks (2-0) outscore their opponents 10-1. “There’s always some first match jitters that go into starting the season,” Oregon coach Courtney Nagle said. “It's nice to get that first match under your belt and get those competitive juices flowing.”
Oregon men's basketball excels at the "little things," in 75-69 win over Colorado.
At practice earlier this week, when Oregon head coach Dana Altman was asked to pinpoint the reason behind his team’s shortcomings this season he failed to provide a diagnosis. It’s confusing because he’s seen their potential firsthand. It was certainly evident to him at practice. “I was...
Inconsistencies have overshadowed a talent-laiden Oregon men's basketball team
At the beginning of any basketball team’s season, trial and error is commonplace. Rotations are toyed with, defensive schemes shifted through and mistakes even welcomed. The Oregon men’s basketball team wasn’t gifted that luxury. Instead it dealt with an injury bug that left its record reeling. Rather...
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Guest Viewpoint: Comfortability with the N-word
---------- Going to a predominantly white institution, there are certain things that you notice –– like the overwhelming amount of white people and the taboo of them wanting to say the N-word. Members of the Black community wanted to take the power of the N-word back, turning it into a rather positive meaning instead of degrading slur which it always will be.
Eugene amends its industrial noise ordinance with one processing plant in mind
For years, residents in some north Eugene neighborhoods have complained about a disturbing buzzing noise coming from a wood laminating plant. On Monday, the City Council voted to amend the code for commercial and industrial noise to include low-frequency sounds. Angelique Orman lives on Park Avenue near River Road, a...
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
