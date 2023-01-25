ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball has new lineup and new pitching rotation, but same old championship expectations

The painful memory hangs in Garret Forrester’s locker, offering a daily dose of motivation and an agonizing reminder of how close he came to living out his dream. It’s a photo of the Auburn Tigers baseball team, stacked high in a massive dogpile on the infield at Goss Stadium, celebrating a dramatic victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional. The Tigers stunned the Beavers 4-3 to steal a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series. And while many might want to forget such a heartbreaking moment, Forrester prefers to embrace the pain and use it as fuel for the upcoming season.
CORVALLIS, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson transfers to Oregon football

Former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon on Wednesday via Twitter. Johnson was a four-star recruit who committed to Ole Miss in 2020 and played two seasons for the Rebels. In 2022, he racked up 78 tackles while playing in all 13 games. Pro Football Focus gave him a defensive grade of 72.4. He also received freshman all-SEC honors in 2021, with 47 tackles in 13 games.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’

“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
KCBY

Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building

EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR
Emerald Media

Guest Viewpoint: Comfortability with the N-word

---------- Going to a predominantly white institution, there are certain things that you notice –– like the overwhelming amount of white people and the taboo of them wanting to say the N-word. Members of the Black community wanted to take the power of the N-word back, turning it into a rather positive meaning instead of degrading slur which it always will be.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR

