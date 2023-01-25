ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

CBS Minnesota

St. Thomas takes 60-54 victory over South Dakota State

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 15 points in St. Thomas' 60-54 win against South Dakota State on Thursday night.Rohde had eight assists and four steals for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit League). Ahjany Lee scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brooks Allen finished with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3) with 23 points and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. William Kyle III put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

When Was the Last Time a Minnesota Vikings Player Won NFL MVP?

There were many moments during the Vikings season that we thought Justin Jefferson is an MVP! Chants were even heard throughout the season, like here:. 128 Receptions (finished first) 1,809 Yards (finished first) 8 Touch Downs (why does it feel like more than that?) Beyond that he also broke Randy Moss's record for most receiving yards in a single season set by a Minnesota Viking. But he also broke Cris Carter's record for most receptions in a single season for a Viking. Carter previous set the record with 122 catches in a season back in 1994. Jefferson was even congratulated by Carter on the achievement via twitter like the classy person he is:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Vikings Interview Assistant Mike Pettine For DC Vacancy

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pioneer-review.com

“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius

A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
WALL, SD
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now

Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?

A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

This usually happens to someone else

My husband’s niece delivered devastating news to the family just after Thanksgiving. It’s the kind of news that you always think happens to “somebody else.” But not this time. Kellen and Kayla Bucknell are what you might call typical South Dakota parents of three typically energetic...
CLEAR LAKE, SD
KELOLAND TV

High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
