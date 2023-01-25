There were many moments during the Vikings season that we thought Justin Jefferson is an MVP! Chants were even heard throughout the season, like here:. 128 Receptions (finished first) 1,809 Yards (finished first) 8 Touch Downs (why does it feel like more than that?) Beyond that he also broke Randy Moss's record for most receiving yards in a single season set by a Minnesota Viking. But he also broke Cris Carter's record for most receptions in a single season for a Viking. Carter previous set the record with 122 catches in a season back in 1994. Jefferson was even congratulated by Carter on the achievement via twitter like the classy person he is:

