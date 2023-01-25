A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO