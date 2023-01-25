ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

3d ago

WoW, so she needed a ride home because she was too intoxicated and didn't know where her friends were. They did however take advantage of her knowingly that she was "drunk, drunk"! So, not a person helped her! Saddens me, I hope this will make someone else's child realize you can loose your life, Life Lessons! May God give her family Peace and healing in there hearts!❤️🙏

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash. A Louisiana man has been charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police, colliding with an officer and later crashing into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud

A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
METAIRIE, LA
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA

