WoW, so she needed a ride home because she was too intoxicated and didn't know where her friends were. They did however take advantage of her knowingly that she was "drunk, drunk"! So, not a person helped her! Saddens me, I hope this will make someone else's child realize you can loose your life, Life Lessons! May God give her family Peace and healing in there hearts!❤️🙏
34-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Indicted on Two Counts of Federal Gun Offenses
34-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Indicted on Two Counts of Federal Gun Offenses. New Orleans, Louisiana – Maurice Florant, 34, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged with two counts of violating the Federal Gun Control Act on January 26, 2023. Florant is charged in Counts 1 and 2 with possession of...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash. A Louisiana man has been charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police, colliding with an officer and later crashing into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19. Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana has been reported missing. According to authorities, Robert was last seen and heard from by his family on January 19.
St. Landry deputies searching for missing inmate
The man escaped from custody while he was at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud
A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Nearly Half of All Sheriffs in Louisiana Are Violating Public Records Laws
The finding builds on earlier reporting, which found records were destroyed in the case of a 16-year-old boy who died while in custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
6 Unique Restaurants Located in Louisiana
Check out six of the most unique restaurants in Louisiana.
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
wwno.org
Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.
