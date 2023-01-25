ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Thursday

Nearly five inches of snow fell yesterday in parts of the northern half of Indiana. Here’s a chart:. That brings the Indy snow season total to 8.1 inches. The average to this point is 14.8 inches. Last year there was only 1.2 inches at this point!. My Huge Radar...
WISH-TV

Most Indiana counties under travel restrictions Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 7 a.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed six counties in the orange/watch category: Adams, Huntington, Madison, Miami, Wabash, and Wells.
WIBC.com

What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm

STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
clintoncountydailynews.com

Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
KISS 106

There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
CORYDON, IN
wdrb.com

Snow & Rain Mix Likely Early Wednesday

Another week, another opportunity for some to see snow and others to get left out with cold rain. This system moving into our area tomorrow is a very complex one, so we are going to dive into some of the science we don't have the time to talk about on TV in this blog and explain possible outcomes to you for what is on the way overnight.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WNDU

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 27, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 27, 2023. Goshen 47, Mishawaka 44 (OT) John Glenn 57, Adams 47. Knox 56, Washington Twp. 39. Lakeland 57, Garrett 38. Lakeland Christian...
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
