PFWA name Giants' Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence to All-NFC Team

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and running back Saquon Barkley have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFC Team for the 2022 season.

This is Barkley’s first selection by the PFWA. He was the PFWA’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 but was not named to the All-NFC team at the time, losing out to Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley of the Rams.

Barkley was named to the NFC team this year along with San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey. He has also been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster this year.

This is Lawrence’s first All-NFC honor as well. He was named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team in 2019. He has also been named a Second-Team All-Pro and was voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Lawrence was named to the team alongside Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne.

No other Giants were named to the All-NFC Team.