New York State

Giants' Brian Daboll named a finalist for AP Coach of the Year Award

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
In what will come as little surprise to anyone, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been named a finalist for the 2022 AP Coach of the Year Award.

The Associated Press, along with the NFL, revealed a list of the five finalists on Wednesday.

The AP quickly revealed that the final five has actually already been narrowed down to the final three. Daboll was also among that group of finalists.

Daboll took over after several years of failed head coaches left the Giants organization in shambles. But despite the pile of rubble he inherited, the 47-year-old Daboll swiftly turned things around.

The culture shift was significant and immediate. Players rapidly bought into Daboll — both the coach and person — and it showed right out of the gates. When all was said and done, the Giants compiled a 9-7-1 regular season record and secured their first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

In the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs, the Giants picked up their first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI. Unfortunately, they were dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles the following week.

Although things ended poorly, the future of the Giants is bright thanks in large part to Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

